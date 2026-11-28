Kaizer Chiefs are the third best side on the road in the last or so seasons

Kaizer Chiefs head to Chippa United on Saturday with the joint third-best away record in the Betway Premiership over the past five-and-a-bit seasons.

Chiefs have averaged 1.38 points per game from 79 matches in that time, the same figure as Stellenbosch FC. They have won 29 of those matches, the outright third-highest total, and drawn 22 to go with 28 defeats.

Chiefs have lost six more away games than Stellenbosch, whose 31 draws are the joint-highest among the clubs in the table, alongside TS Galaxy.

The table looks at teams that have played 16 or more away games and makes for some interesting reading.

Mamelodi Sundowns average 2.14 points per away match, comfortably ahead of Orlando Pirates (1.77), their nearest challengers. Sundowns have collected 31 more away points than Pirates, despite playing only one additional fixture.

Sundowns have collected 169 points from 79 away fixtures, winning 49, drawing 22 and losing only eight.

The Buccaneers have won exactly half of their away league matches (39 of 78). Pirates have lost 18 away games, more than twice Sundowns' total of eight, despite playing one fewer match.

Sekhukhune United are fifth with an average of 1.24 points per game, ahead of AmaZulu (1.18), Golden Arrows (1.15) and Cape Town City (1.14).

Just 11 of the 20 clubs in the table have averaged at least one point per away game.

Magesi FC have managed only two wins in 29 away games, collecting 16 points at an average of 0.55 per match.

But bottom of the table are Siwelele, with one win in 20 away games and an average of just 0.50 points per match.

TS Galaxy have drawn 31 of their 79 away matches, representing 39.2% of their fixtures. That is the joint-highest number of away draws, alongside Stellenbosch, but Galaxy have won only 13 matches compared with Stellenbosch's 26.

Betway Premiership point per game away from home - 2021/22 season to present Flashscore