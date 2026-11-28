Xabi Alonso admitted Chelsea are in a "difficult moment" as the beleaguered boss urged his struggling side to stick together after their dismal 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Alonso's side crashed to a third successive Premier League loss to leave them languishing in eighth place.

The Blues have lost four of their last five league matches, piling pressure on Alonso just months into his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fell behind to Igor Jesus's early opener before Morgan Gibbs-White doubled Forest's lead with a second half penalty.

Emmanuel Emegha reduced the deficit but Gibbs-White struck again to make Emega's late second nothing more than a footnote on another dispiriting evening for Alonso.

"It's a difficult moment for everyone. It's disappointing again to lose again but we need to keep trying to find solutions, we can't stop," Alonso said.

"We are low in confidence, the team is struggling to hold a result. After getting to 2-1 we have conceded and go to 3-1.

"Everything is not going our way, we are responsible for that and we are responsible to find solutions."

Chelsea have already conceded 23 goals in 12 league matches and their porous defence was not helped by Alonso's curious decision to use Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo in a back-three.

Alonso also selected Wesley Fofana after the centre-back was forced to apologise for joking in a YouTube interview about missing a penalty during Chelsea's League Cup defeat against Liverpool this season.

The hapless Fofana was booed by angry Chelsea fans at the City Ground and conceded a penalty with his careless foul on former Blues striker Liam Delap.

"We need to support everyone. Everyone that is in the team we need to support," Alonso said of Fofana.

"We know we have to go through difficult moments. We don't take apart anyone and we want to help."

Asked to assess Chelsea's dismal run, Alonso suggested the only cure was hard work on the training ground.

"We can do better for sure. At this level you need to hold results and that is why we are losing in the last games," he said after Chelsea's sixth league defeat his term.

"That is the only way I understand football. When things are not going well, try to work and find solutions. It can happen that we turn it around and it goes our way."

Chelsea's sixth league defeat under Alonso will spark pointed questions about the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss.

Although Alonso led Leverkusen to an historic Bundesliga title in 2024, he lasted just seven months before being sacked by Real.

The former Liverpool midfielder desperately needs a win against bottom of the table Crystal Palace on Wednesday to avoid the sack talk growing even louder.

"Everyone needs to stick together and go through this moment. We have to deal with it," he said.