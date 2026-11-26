Morgan Gibbs-White could be an interesting choice in FPL this week

November is coming to a close, which means the standings are really taking shape around Europe, and so too in Fantasy Premier League. That raises the question: Who should you pick for your FPL team ahead of Gameweek 12?

Here are the players who will make a real difference to your FPL Gameweek 12 team using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. If you’ve had a bad start, get your Gameweek 12 team rated instantly by AI for free and check out your recommended transfers.

Best defender: Tarik Muharemovic vs Coventry City (H) - 4.9 predicted points

Muharemovic stats Fantasy Football Hub

Leeds United have kept two clean sheets in their last four games, gaining six points in matches against Spurs and Chelsea. Coventry City are the visitors to Elland Road this time around, with centre-back Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m) a popular defensive buy.

The 7.8% owned defender has two assists this season, and has hit the two-point defensive contribution bonus in seven of his 11 appearances in this campaign. Leeds are unbeaten at home this season.

Best midfielder: Morgan Gibbs-White vs Chelsea (H) - 4.6 predicted points

Gibbs-White stats Fantasy Football Hub

Nottingham Forest stunned Manchester City in their most recent game at the City ground, taking a 3-1 win. That will provide a significant confidence boost ahead of the visit of Chelsea on Friday night.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) delivered an assist in that appearance, one of four goal involvements in this campaign for the 8.7% who own him. He takes most free kicks and penalties, providing plenty of potential for fantasy points.

Best forward: Jorgen Strand Larsen vs Hull City (H) - 4.5 predicted points

Larsen stats Fantasy Football Hub

Crystal Palace scored two goals in their first game under new manager Thomas Frank, with striker Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.9m) involved in both of them. He now sits on two goals and two assists for the campaign.

A home game against promoted Hull City provides a great opportunity to get points on the board, with the 0.5% owned striker pivotal to that. Hull have lost their last three games on the road.

Do any of these picks make your current side for Gameweek 12? Get your team rated instantly by AI for free ahead of Friday’s deadline.