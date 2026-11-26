There doesn't appear to be a week that goes by without someone having an opinion on Bruno Fernandes' suitability as captain of Manchester United.

Ex-pros, particularly those with a previous affiliation to the club, always appear to be the first to mock the Portuguese for his manner and a perceived inability to carry the team in its hour of need.

Whilst that may ring true on the odd occasion, and the player himself would likely be the first to acknowledge where he can improve, the number of times he's saved the Red Devils far outweighs those when he's been below par.

Take the game against Sporting as the perfect recent example.

United's talisman

Fernandes was back at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in front of supporters who used to chant his name from the terraces, and it was from there that he moved to United.

He could've been forgiven for allowing the sense of occasion to get the better of him, but as it was, he was one of United's better players on the night, and his two goals almost handed them a much-needed victory.

Bruno Fernandes' second goal against Sporting Opta by Stats Perform

If it weren't for goalkeeper Senne Lammens' two howlers, Mauricio Pochettino would've been looking at his first win as the new manager of the Red Devils, though given how his side capitulated against Liverpool, a draw away is certainly an improvement.

Fernandes is often the talisman for the team, the one player that can be relied upon to come up with something to change the course of any game, whether that be a goal, assist or otherwise.

It would therefore seem to be more than a little harsh that he would have to be the one taking the brickbats because of the inability of some teammates to be able to get the basics right.

Who else in the team is regularly posting such brilliant Flashscore ratings as the captain, who has seen a mark as high as 9.1 recently?

Bruno Fernandes' recent player ratings Flashscore

The player himself doesn't appear to have ruled out a move elsewhere, which suggests that he might finally have become fed up with having to carry the team on his shoulders, and would prefer to play his final few years under far less pressure than he has to manage at Old Trafford.

"We spoke about the contract at the end of last season," Fernandes said.

"We came in at the beginning of this season speaking about the contract, but about the context of the team and the club, I just put that to one side because I don't think it's the right moment, neither for the club nor for me, to be talking about negotiations.

"The most important thing now is that the club gets back to winning games. I've seen people saying that 'he's asked for more money, he's asked for more years'. If I wanted more money, I wouldn't be here.

"I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United. I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester."

Stunning figures

Bruno Fernandes' stats over the years for Man Utd Flashscore

It's easy to understand why Bruno might be keen to bring the curtain down on a tumultuous few years at the club.

Taking into account games from the beginning of last season, the Portuguese's figures are well worth a second look.

To begin with, he's played more games (53) and started more (51) than any of his United colleagues, and despite not being a striker, he's scored the most goals (17) in the squad.

Add in his 25 assists, and you start building a picture of the player's importance.

His 185 chances created are 112 more than Bryan Mbeumo's 73, the closest player to Fernandes in this regard.

It's the same story with passes ending in the final third, as Fernandes' 1,304 are over 700 more than Mbeumo's 590, again, the second-best showing, whilst the pair also have the gold and silver medal places when it comes to big chances created (41 - Fernandes, 12 - Mbeumo).

How badly off would United be without Bruno?

The Portuguese is the only player to break the century mark in terms of crosses attempted, and the 32 that were successful place him right at the top once more. His 226 ball recoveries also can't be beaten.

To think that Fernandes' commitment to the cause has ever been in question is laughable at best.

Can you even imagine just how much worse a state the first team would be in without the 32-year-old's professionalism and work rate?

Despite his best endeavours, United are nowhere close to being a team that their supporters can be proud of, and even if they can restore some pride under Pochettino, you wouldn't blame him for moving on to pastures new at the end of the current campaign.