Xabi Alonso says his side needs to address their leaky defence of late

Xabi Alonso has demanded a strong response from his struggling Chelsea side against Nottingham Forest after last week's "unacceptable" 4-1 mauling by Leeds.

The Blues started the season brightly under their new manager but have lost three of their past four Premier League games to slip five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification.

Alonso said his team were in a "fragile moment" after their heavy defeat at Stamford Bridge last week.

Speaking on the eve of Friday's match at the City Ground, the Spaniard said: "We want to show our reaction, we want to show that we can do much better.

"That's the main focus and the goal for tomorrow, because we are expecting a tough game and we need to be competitive and to show that tomorrow."

Chelsea's recent results Flashscore

Only the bottom two teams, Crystal Palace and Manchester United, and promoted sides Ipswich and Coventry have poorer defensive records than the Blues, who have conceded 20 goals in their 11 league games.

But the Chelsea boss said he was confident his team were equipped to handle the physical challenges of the Premier League.

"It's one for tomorrow, but one for the rest of the season, that we need to be more competitive in that part," he said.

"If not, we will have problems, but it's clear now. Now we need to execute it."

Alonso said defender Wesley Fofana had apologised for giving an unauthorised interview in which he appeared to joke about missing a penalty in a League Cup shootout defeat by Liverpool.

Fofana has been one of the players criticised following inconsistent performances in recent weeks.

"We have addressed that with him, and for sure it was unfortunate," said Alonso. "He has apologised, he knows it was not the right moment, it was not the right content.

"We are here to take things seriously, and he said that it's not going to be repeated."

Midfielder Moises Caicedo is fit to face Forest, but Maxence Lacroix and Joao Pedro remain sidelined.