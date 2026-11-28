Arsenal vs Man City has become one of the Premier League's classic fixtures over the past few years, with Mikel Arteta attempting to get the better of his old mentor, Pep Guardiola.

With Pep having now departed, Enzo Maresca is tasked with keeping City in the manner to which they've been accustomed, but after a record-breaking start at the club, things have gone a little awry for the Italian.

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City's remarkable fall-off

Seven wins in his first seven league games left many considering the possibilities against the backdrop of City's impending punishments for breaking the Premier League's financial rules.

Could it even be possible that before the Premier League had meted out that punishment, Maresca had guided his side to new heights, so that only the harshest of points penalties would relegate them?

Such a question isn't worth considering now, given that the Citizens have picked up just one point in the league since the end of that winning run.

Their drop-off in form has been quite remarkable, and the Gunners will revel in going for the jugular in the same way as they did in this season's Community Shield.

Arsenal's impressive home record

On that occasion, Arsenal comprehensively dismantled their opponents 3-0, though they haven't beaten City twice in the same season since 2014/15.

A win for the North West giants here and the naysayers will have to start rethinking their criticism of Maresca.

Arsenal v Man City - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

However, recent history is against them and him, as City haven't won at the Emirates in their last three visits, whilst Arteta's win rate of 61% in the Premier League is the best in the division, and comes as a result of 158 victories in his 259 games managed in the top flight, with 49 others drawn and 52 lost.

In some respects, therefore, it's a role reversal, with Maresca now having to match up to the current best in the business, making his task that little bit more difficult.

Haaland could make it five in a row if he scores against the Gunners

Clearly, the visitors are going to have to give Erling Haaland every opportunity to find his scoring boots again, and were he to score against one of his favourite opponents, it would be the fifth Premier League game in a row in which he'd done so.

Given that Arsenal have only conceded seven goals so far, exactly half of the 14 which City have let in, that also might be more difficult than usual for the Norwegian, who has drawn a blank in the last three league games.

Indeed, the last time he found the net was over a month ago, in the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa, which started City's current poor run.

With Gabriel Magalhaes arguably providing his toughest test each season, we could witness another epic battle, and the one which will define the outcome of Sunday's clash.

Gabriel vs Haaland will define the outcome

The Brazilian's duel success could give Haaland some hope, as although Gabriel has been involved in the most one-on-ones for Arsenal this season (158), he's won 80 but lost 78 (50.63% success). It's a similar story for headed duels, where he's won 44 and lost 42 of 86.

Haaland's output is similar, in that of the 99 duels he's attempted, he has won 49 and lost 50 (49.49% success).

Arsenal vs Man City - Win probability Flashscore

Where he excels is with his heading ability, however, and of the 50 aerial duels attempted, 31 of them have been successful.

If he gets a run on Gabriel in readiness to meet a cross, for example, it's pretty easy to guess the outcome.

In terms of Gabriel's tackling success, he hasn't been as brilliant as some may believe. Just 19 attempted, with nine won and 10 lost, which doesn't speak of a centre-back in fantastic form.

Gabriel's toughest opponent

One could point to his 95 clearances and 58 headed clearances - both the best from an Arsenal perspective - as being a positive, but the defender will need a bit more than an ability to hoof the ball into row Z if he wants to overpower his most difficult opponent - by his own admission.

Haaland won't concern himself with tackling anyway, as he's only attempted two all season and lost them both.

His forte is running directly into space and roughing up the opposition as he does so. A real 'old school' centre-forward who likes nothing more than the physical battle, he's been top goalscorer in three of the last four seasons for a reason.

Even without having found the net since October 24th in the league, he's still top of the tree currently, and two ahead of his nearest challenger, Alexander Isak.

There will be plenty of other individual battles across the pitch too, of course, but whoever comes out on top in this game is likely to be the one who ends on the winning side.