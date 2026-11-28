Nineteen Norwegian top-flight football clubs have signed a joint proposal to scrap Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, submitting it to the Norwegian Football Association (NFF) ahead of a decision at the federation's annual meeting in March 2027.

Nineteen clubs submitted the proposal to discontinue VAR in top-flight football, arguing the system does not work well enough in practice. Meanwhile, the NFF has been working toward introducing semi-automated offside technology from the 2027 season as costs have dropped.

Rosenborg confirms to VG that the proposal has been submitted to the Norwegian Football Association.

"I hope that we can have a constructive and sensible debate on the subject. We are not against technical progress in principle. What we are saying is that it simply does not work well enough at the moment", says Chairman Odd Einar Landsem from Rosenborg to VG.

Brann, Lillestrom and Valerenga are other clubs that are against VAR. Bodø/Glimt, on the other hand, think that the VAR system functions well.

In January 2025, 19 of 32 clubs across Norway's top two divisions voted to scrap VAR. However, at the NFF general assembly in March 2025, grassroots clubs swung the decision to retain VAR by a vote of 321 to 129.

Opposition has grown since VAR was introduced in 2023, fueled by stadium protests (such as matches halted by thrown objects in 2024) and club resolutions to phase out the system.