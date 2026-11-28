Simba SC head coach Steve Barker has stated that the opening match against Orlando Pirates is crucial for his team to secure a strong start in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League group stage, helping them to avoid repeating the mistakes of last season.

The Tanzanian giants will face Pirates in their Group C fixture at Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday, November 29th. Other teams in the group include Colombe Sportive from Cameroon, and Morocco’s RS Berkane.

Barker noted that Wekundu wa Msimbazi did not start well last season, forcing them to spend subsequent matches playing catch-up for points—a situation that made their group stage campaign significantly more difficult.

The South African coach acknowledged that Pirates are a formidable opponent and that both teams will enter the game in good form.

Barker emphasised that the outcome will depend on the execution of the game plan and how effectively the team capitalises on key moments on the pitch.

‘Pirates game is extremely important’

“Last season we did not get a good start and it became very difficult to play catch up, so the game against Pirates is extremely important for us to be able to have a good start,” said Barker.

In the 2025/26 Champions League group stage campaign, Simba finished fourth in Group D with five points (one win, two draws, three defeats); five goals scored, seven conceded) and were eliminated before the quarterfinals.

“We are facing a very formidable opponent, it will be a game against two teams in really good form, so, it is about we make sure we execute our game plan on the day, and it’s going to build up to the big moments of the match,” added Barker.

Barker stressed that Simba has confidence in its own abilities, with the objective being to deliver a high-level performance in every group stage match to increase their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.

“We are feeling confident, we know what we want to achieve. We want to make sure each and every game in the group stage we give our best, so that we can give ourselves the best opportunity to get into the knockout stages which is our main target,” offered Barker.

Simba looking forward to the game

Simba midfielder Neo Maema stated despite his experience playing numerous matches against Orlando Pirates, football continues to evolve toward a more modern style; consequently, current preparations require fresh analysis and new tactics.

Maema noted that Simba’s analysts and technical bench are working diligently to ensure the players are well-informed about their opponents ahead of the encounter.

“I have played a lot of games against them (Pirates) but you know because it has been so long-ago football continues evolving, and it is going to the modern side of the game,” said Maema.

“I have specific things I can’t talk about with the media, but the technical team is working very hard to make sure that they get us the right information before the game.

“I think I cannot pinpoint exactly what we are working on, but yeah, we have prepared the best we can do, and football always asks questions, and it is for us the players and the technical team to come up with the solutions.”

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player explained that football presents various challenges and questions on the pitch, requiring both the players and the technical staff to be prepared with the necessary answers and solutions to navigate these situations.

Maema added this is the kind of match players aspire to be involved in—especially within the Champions League, where they have the opportunity to compete against some of the best teams on the African continent.

“These are the types of games that we players want to play, you know especially in the Champions League, every player wants to be involved and take part in it.

“You know playing against the best of the best in the African continent, and also to compete,” explained Maema.

He emphasised Simba is eagerly anticipating the match, noting that football is inherently competitive and demands a determined effort to secure victory, particularly in the early stages of the tournament.

“Football is a competition where you strive to win in the beginning of the competition, so, it is going to be an interesting match, and we can’t wait and we will be looking forward to it,” concluded Maema.

The last time Simba played Pirates in Tanzania was on April 17th, 2022, when Simba won 1-0 in the first leg of the Confederation Cup quarter-finals at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Shomary Kapombe scored the lone goal in the 68th minute from a penalty after a foul on Bernard Morrison, but Pirates won the second leg in South Africa on penalties (5-3) to advance.