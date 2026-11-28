Manchester United remain rooted inside the Premier League’s bottom three after they were beaten 4-0 at home by Brentford, who finally ended their 10-match winless away league run.

With a change of manager as yet failing to have the desired effect, there was an element of pressure on Mauricio Pochettino to get a result here, so it was little surprise to see his United side start on the front foot.

They came within a lick of paint of opening the scoring in the first 10 minutes when Harry Maguire crashed a header against the crossbar, before a minute later the United centre-half climbed highest from a corner to force Caoimhin Kelleher into a smart low stop.

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Such has been the story of United’s season though, it wasn’t long before they gave up a big opportunity, needing Senne Lammens to bail them out with a fine save to palm Jaidon Anthony’s bicycle kick onto the crossbar.

That was ultimately a warning sign the Red Devils failed to heed, falling behind just moments later.

It proved to be a great goal that broke the deadlock, as Dango Ouattara’s deft ball around the corner was touched down sumptuously by Callum Wilson before he lasered an effort past a desperate Lammens dive.

Wilson goal REUTERS/Phil Noble/Opta by Stats Perform

It didn’t take too long for things to go from bad to worse for Pochettino’s men, who were completely cut open by a Mikel Damsgaard ball from deep, and Ouattara retained his composure to unselfishly square for Wilson to grab his and Brentford’s second of the day, as United became the first team in history to concede 2+ goals in six successive halves of Premier League football.

Wilson goal REUTERS/Phil Noble/Opta by Stats Perform

United introduced Bryan Mbeumo and Luke Shaw at half-time in a desperate bid to change the game in their favour, but the opening stages of the second half showed little to suggest those changes would have too much impact.

United did, however, spark into life out of nowhere around the hour mark, and after creating a couple of good opportunities, rattled the crossbar through Youri Tielemans who had Kelleher beaten all ends up.

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Another chance came and went when another Maguire header almost yielded a United goal, but this time Keane Lewis-Potter was on hand to clear it off the line.

And United’s misery was compounded in the final 10 minutes when Brentford added a third, somewhat against the run of play.

A deep corner to the far post caused absolute chaos inside the United box, and Kristoffer Ajer reacted quickest to steer home a third and prompt a mass exodus inside Old Trafford.

Ajer goal ČTK / AP / Dave Thompson / Opta by Stats Perform

A chorus of boos unsurprisingly greeted the full-time whistle as Pochettino’s men shipped a fourth in stoppage time, with Kevin Schade adding insult to injury via a cheeky chip over Lammens.

As a result, the Red Devils’ club-record winless Premier League run stretched to 10 matches, while a win for Brentford has solidified their top-six standing.

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Flashscore Man of the Match: Dango Ouattara (Brentford)