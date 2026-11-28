Bayern Munich slumped to a third outing without victory in all competitions after being held to a 0-0 draw by Hamburger SV, who couldn’t end what is now a 22-match winless run against Die Roten despite spending over 45 minutes with a man advantage.

Keen to change things up after playing full-back-by-trade Konrad Laimer up front in Bayern’s midweek defeat to Lille, Vincent Kompany granted a first start up front to Noah Codjo-Evora, who flashed just wide of the near post inside 10 minutes.

Bayern continued to dominate possession, but clear opportunities were few and far between, with only Bara Sapoko Ndiaye getting through and seeing his shot deflected over off Sebastiaan Bornauw.

On a run of three successive home league victories, Hamburg were pressing well but struggled to get the ball into their opponents’ box.

However, the hosts were suddenly presented with a golden opportunity just before half-time when Bayern skipper Joshua Kimmich bizarrely pulled the back of Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit’s hair during a confrontation and was deservedly shown a red card by Bastian Dankert, putting Hamburg in an even better position to break their long winless head-to-head streak.

Match momentum Flashscore

Hamburg predictably came out all guns blazing for the second half, and Jonas Urbig was required to stop Bornauw’s flick from a corner from creeping inside the near post.

Bayern soon started to find their feet again, but the home side - roared on by their fervent support - defended tenaciously to keep it level. But it wasn’t all one-way traffic, and as the final 15 minutes approached, HSV broke upfield and saw Martin Adeline fire just wide of Urbig’s top corner.

Both sides looked frustrated that they couldn’t snatch the three points before the final whistle.

Despite perhaps being tipped to win from the break onwards, Hamburg will be somewhat satisfied with the point against a side they have struggled so much against over the years.

Bayern’s season continues to unravel in the absence of Harry Kane, and they could well be four points off the pace at the top of the Bundesliga by the end of the weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich)