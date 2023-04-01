Adam Peaty looking forward to Paris 2024 after mental health break

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Adam Peaty looking forward to Paris 2024 after mental health break
Adam Peaty looking forward to Paris 2024 after mental health break
Peaty missed the 2022 world championships in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot
Peaty missed the 2022 world championships in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot
Reuters
Triple Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty said he took a break from the sport to halt his "endless search" for rewards but the Briton hopes he will be in a better mindset at the Paris Games next year.

Peaty said in March that he was tired and not enjoying swimming as much as before as he pulled out of the British championships in April to focus on his mental health.

The Briton, who also missed the 2022 world championships in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot, has previously spoken about periods of depression and problems with alcohol.

"I took a break because I was on this endless search of a gold medal or a world record and I looked into the future and I said, 'OK, if I do get that is my life fixed or any better?' No," Peaty told the BBC on Tuesday.

"So take the time now to really think about who you are, what you want out of life and then get the gold medal. Hopefully when I get to the Olympics I will be in a very good mindset, very grateful and most importantly happy.

"As athletes our brains are wired a little bit differently, we're constantly chasing reward and if we can see that reward we will work extremely hard for that reward," added Peaty, who won two gold medals and a silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and holds the 50m and 100m breaststroke world records.

"For me it was something that I was constantly chasing and constantly doing and I was like, 'I don't want this in my life, I don't really want to do this all the time.'"

Mentions
Olympic GamesPeaty AdamSwimming
Related Articles
Chalmers hopes speaking out about mental health helps younger athletes
Olympic silver medalist Kerley scorches to victory in Rabat Diamond League
Carlos Alcaraz wants to play 'dream' doubles with Rafa Nadal at Paris Olympics
Show more
Swimming
Adam Peaty absent from Britain squad for world championships
Swim England updates transgender policy with 'open' category
Adam Peaty skips British championships to focus on his mental health
Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh sets new 400m freestyle world record
McKeown breaks 200m backstroke world record
Titmus expecting fast times at Paris Olympics
Swimming Australia pushes for 'legacy' home from Brisbane Games
Singapore replaces Russia's Kazan as host of 2025 World Aquatics Championships
Canada's Maggie MacNeil betters own 50m backstroke short course world record
Swimming governing body FINA changes century-old name to 'World Aquatics'
Most Read
Mauricio Pochettino to Chelsea is an appointment that makes sense for both parties
Luton Town celebrate Premier League promotion with victory parade
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season