Ajax get off to flying start to Europa League campaign after thrashing Besiktas

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s eight-game unbeaten start to life as Besiktas JK manager came to an end away to AFC Ajax during the pair’s first UEFA Europa League match of the campaign.

Having finished just three points inside the European qualification spots last season, Ajax were determined to make the most of their continental exploits this time around.

The hosts started on the front foot, hitting the post inside 20 minutes before Kian Fitz-Jim opened the scoring midway through the half.

Kenneth Taylor’s whipped cross was intended for Bertrand Traore, but after a deflected clearance, the ball landed at the feet of Fitz-Jim, who poked home into an empty net.

Ajax’s dominance continued into the second half, with the Dutch giants adding a second shortly after the restart.

A blistering counter-attack eventually found its way to Mika Godts, who rifled into the roof of the net from inside the Besiktas box.

Match stats Flashscore

Two very quickly became three, when Taylor got in on the act with a left-footed drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Firmly in cruise control, Ajax looked like scoring with every attack, as Godts helped himself to his second and Ajax’s fourth of the evening, with Besiktas once again vacating space at the back post for the winger to ghost into and tap home unopposed.

It was an overall dismal evening for Van Bronckhorst on his return to the Netherlands, with the defeat against Ajax having no doubt stung a little bit extra for the ex-Feyenoord manager and player.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mika Godts (AFC Ajax)

