Ajax get off to flying start to Europa League campaign after thrashing Besiktas

Kian Fitz-Jim got Ajax's scoring up and running
Kian Fitz-Jim got Ajax's scoring up and running
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s eight-game unbeaten start to life as Besiktas JK manager came to an end away to AFC Ajax during the pair’s first UEFA Europa League match of the campaign. 

Having finished just three points inside the European qualification spots last season, Ajax were determined to make the most of their continental exploits this time around.

The hosts started on the front foot, hitting the post inside 20 minutes before Kian Fitz-Jim opened the scoring midway through the half.

Kenneth Taylor’s whipped cross was intended for Bertrand Traore, but after a deflected clearance, the ball landed at the feet of Fitz-Jim, who poked home into an empty net.

Ajax’s dominance continued into the second half, with the Dutch giants adding a second shortly after the restart.

A blistering counter-attack eventually found its way to Mika Godts, who rifled into the roof of the net from inside the Besiktas box. 

Match stats
Match stats

Two very quickly became three, when Taylor got in on the act with a left-footed drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Firmly in cruise control, Ajax looked like scoring with every attack, as Godts helped himself to his second and Ajax’s fourth of the evening, with Besiktas once again vacating space at the back post for the winger to ghost into and tap home unopposed. 

It was an overall dismal evening for Van Bronckhorst on his return to the Netherlands, with the defeat against Ajax having no doubt stung a little bit extra for the ex-Feyenoord manager and player.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mika Godts (AFC Ajax)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Tottenham rip up Qarabag in Europa League despite suffering early red card
Editors' Picks: Title favourites clash in Spain and Germany as MLB regular season ends
Lyon stroll to win over Olympiacos in Europa League morale booster
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo
Athletic Club battle back to claim crucial point at Ivan Juric’s Roma
NFF retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Justin Madugu gets Super Falcons role
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania named 2024 African Nations Championship hosts
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool

