Rangers race past Malmo in winning start to Europa League campaign

Rangers got their campaign off to the perfect start

Rangers raced into a first-minute lead and never looked back as Philippe Clement’s side got their UEFA Europa League (UEL) campaign off to a perfect start against Malmö FF – their first-ever victory against Swedish opposition.

A dominant start to their domestic season might have left Malmö quietly confident ahead of their latest meeting with Rangers.

The Swedes had also triumphed in both legs of their previous meeting three years ago, but they were rocked when the Scottish giants pounced after just 56 seconds.

Rangers pressed down the right to force an under-hit back pass that sent Cyriel Dessers through on goalkeeper Johan Dahlin. Dessers nipped past Dahlin but could only strike against the near post with the rebound falling kindly for Nedim Bajrami to slot in.

Bajrami opened the scoring Michael Zemanek / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

The early goal left Malmö visibly rattled, resulting in a nervous defensive display for the hosts. Whilst their first-half opportunities were scarce, Rangers had themselves to blame for not extending their lead before the break.

Dessers’ splitting pass from just inside Malmö’s half created another one-on-one opportunity that saw Václav Černý curl a less-than-impressive left-footed finish harmlessly wide.

Moments later, Bajarmi was presented with another fine chance to score, but opted to return the ball back to Dessers and allow the Swedes off the hook and with plenty to consider during the half-time break.

An improved start to the second half saw Henrik Rydström’s team play with more confidence and authority, although influential midfielder Anders Christiansen misfired from 12 yards.

Rangers continued to miss opportunities to extend their lead when Dessers fired wide after the Swede’s porous defence was yet again breached.

Match stats Statsperform

However, with 15 minutes remaining, Rangers substitute Ross McCausland delivered the clinical finish that they had sorely needed, bursting into the 18-yard box and drilling a low strike into the bottom corner via the post.

The result confirms a disappointing start for Malmö, on a night where they failed to register a single shot on target against Rangers, who had lost four of their previous seven UEL away games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nedim Bajrami (Rangers)

