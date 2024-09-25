Advertisement
  A flat Old Trafford and passionate away support: How Twente grabbed deserved Man Utd point

A flat Old Trafford & a passionate away support: How Twente grabbed deserved Man Utd point
Seven days ago my European experience was a balmy late summers evening at the Etihad Stadium. Tonight I was on the other side of the city and for a very wet night at Old Trafford for Manchester United against Dutch outfit FC Twente in the Europa League. 

The Europa League format this season works in the same way as the Champions League with 36 teams involved and automatic qualification for the knockout phase dependent on a top-eight finish.

Utd have started off the season in an underwhelming fashion rather like their Dutch counterparts who they are meeting for the first time in a competitive match. Still, the home side will be grateful for playing in Europe this season after their final league position was outside of European qualification. Their unexpected FA Cup Final win over Manchester City gave them this opportunity and probably saved Erik Ten Hag his job.

Twente away support
Twente away support

 

The final score of 1-1 was greeted by the away team as a victory as they battled to a creditable draw against a disappointing Utd team who failed to build any momentum after taking the lead with a wonderful Christian Eriksen first-half strike. And Eriksen it was who turned villain when caught in possession after the break allowing former Rangers player Sam Lammers to race clear and equalise.

The noise from the celebrating 4,000 Dutch fans was deafening as the ball hit the back of the net and they deserved their moment after keeping up a barrage of noise for ninety minutes.

For Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag, FC Twente is where he began his career having three spells with them between 1989 and 2002. Before the game, he said: "I would have preferred a different opponent. It's never nice to hurt someone or something you love."

"I was part of their first youth team. Twente is the team I follow the most. I watch them as a fan, not as an analyst."

Well, his team certainly didn’t ‘hurt’ them but at least they have lost just one of their last 25 home games in the Europa League. Small consolation at least. 

FC Twente had won just one of their 13 meetings with English opponents but their persistence and belief were rewarded with this result. Even the Utd fans seemed resigned to the scoreline as the Theatre of Dreams was rather flat for much of the game, the only atmosphere being provided by the marvellous travelling Dutch supporters.

Twente players celebrate with fans
Twente players celebrate with fans

Talk of demolishing Old Trafford, home to Utd since 1910, and replacing it with a state-of-the-art 100,000-capacity stadium is being discussed and fans are being consulted on the plans. If 73,000 fans struggle to create any sort of atmosphere it does not bode well with an additional 27,000 present. Currently, the fans are divided around fifty-fifty to the proposals with some wanting to simply redevelop the existing Old Trafford although the prohibitive cost appears to make that a non-starter.

Erik ten Hag always looks a worried man which is understandable considering his patchy record with the Red Devils but he was honest enough to admit that FC Twente looked like they “wanted it more” tonight than his team but stressed the players had not underestimated his old team.

Utd had a disastrous Champions League performance last season that saw the three-time European champions finish bottom of their group, surely lightning won’t strike twice again?

Last days of Old Trafford?
Last days of Old Trafford?
