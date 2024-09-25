Advertisement
  4. Eriksen's goal in vain as Manchester United draw with FC Twente in Europa League

Eriksen's goal in vain as Manchester United draw with FC Twente in Europa League

Eriksen celebrates after opening the scoring in the first half
Eriksen celebrates after opening the scoring in the first halfDarren Staples / AFP
In the first-ever meeting between the two sides, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Twente at Old Trafford in the opening game of their Europa League campaign.

Taking part in UEFA’s second-tier European competition for the fourth time in the 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, Man United kicked off their campaign against the club where Erik ten Hag started his professional career as a boyhood Twente fan.

However, it was the visitors who had the first sighter on goal as Sam Lammers was picked out in the box but couldn’t find the target.

The hosts soon began to take control of the contest as Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen saw shots blocked, and the latter was celebrating his third goal in two games at Old Trafford 10 minutes before the break.

The Dane pounced on a loose ball in the box and rifled into the top corner, giving the Red Devils a 1-0 lead going into half-time.

Joseph Oosting’s Twente side came out much improved for the second half and the Dutch visitors were firmly on top in the early stages.

The pressure almost paid off just before the hour mark, as Sem Steijn tried to sneak a low freekick into the far post, but Andre Onana was able to adjust his feet and get down low to parry away.

Needing to swing momentum back into the way of United, Ten Hag reacted by introducing Alejandro Garnacho just past the hour mark.

Key stats
Key statsOpta by StatsPerform

However, the away side levelled on 68 minutes after Bart van Rooij went on a mazing run forward.

The fullback was dispossessed, but Eriksen was caught dawdling on the ball, which allowed Lammers to nick it away and bear down on goal before beating Onana at his near post.

Ten Hag once more turned to his bench in an attempt to shake things up, and this time made a triple change, introducing Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund.

Fernandes and Garnacho both saw efforts go inches over the bar, as United were held to a stalemate, meaning the Red Devils missed out on taking all three points against one of the lowest-seeded sides in the competition.

As such, Twente will be buoyed by the result, after being written off as outsiders before kick-off.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bart van Rooij (FC Twente)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Catch up on all the Flashscore stats here

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueManchester UnitedTwente
