  4. OGC Nice and Real Sociedad share the spoils in tight Europa League encounter

Melvin Bard of OGC Nice competes for the ball with Mikel Oyarzabal
OGC Nice missed the chance to defeat Real Sociedad from the spot, instead being held to a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) by a Basque outfit who are now on a seven-match winless run against French opposition.

Just one win in seven to start the La Liga season appeared to have taken the wind out of Sociedad’s sails, something which their opponents looked to exploit early on. Evann Guessand went on a mazy run to play in Youssoufa Moukoko, who dragged wide from a tight angle, before attempting to find the net himself with a swivel and volley, but Alex Remiro was untroubled. 

The visitors soon began to find the form that took them to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages last campaign, and they seized the advantage with less than 20 minutes gone.

Ander Barrenetxea offloaded it to Brais Mendez in midfield and tracked the latter’s run forward, before receiving it back and guiding a powerful, curling drive into the near top corner.

They remained on the front foot briefly after that, but Nice soon began to find their groove. Moukoko was a whisker away from turning in a teasing Jonathan Clauss cross, but it was a mistake from Sociedad which contributed to the hosts’ equaliser. 

Having already endured a difficult half dealing with Badredine Bouanani, Aihen Munoz scuffed his clearance directly to Pablo Rosario, who lashed an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

Match stats
The fortune continued to go the home side’s way after the break when VAR deemed Jon Pacheco’s pulling of Dante’s shirt enough to award a penalty, but Remiro was on hand to save Guessand’s resultant penalty low to his right.

There were plenty more chances for Franck Haise’s men following that, with Rosario going close and Youssouf Ndayishimiye stinging the gloves of Remiro, before Victor Orakpo rolled past the post on a maiden European appearance off the bench.

End-to-end football ensued for the final minutes as both sides sensed the chance to snatch it, but there was nothing to separate the sides come the final whistle. Not the start to the new UEL league phase format that either manager would have wished for at the beginning of the night, but with seven more still to play there is plenty of room for improvement.

Imanol Alguacil will be more concerned with his side’s league form with them teetering above the drop zone, while Nice have the springboard of last weekend’s 8-0 dismantling of Saint-Etienne to spur them forward in domestic play.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

