10-man Bodo/Glimt stun Porto to get Europa League campaign off to perfect start

Jens Petter Hauge scored the second European brace of his career to lead 10-man Bodø/Glimt past Portuguese giants Porto, sealing a 3-2 victory at Aspmyra Stadion to leave the visitors without a win in four UEFA Europa League (UEL) matches.

Buoyed from a three-goal return across his previous two games, Porto summer addition Samu Omorodion required just eight minutes to find the net once again, heading home from close range after Francisco Moura had hooked a deep delivery back across goal.

The hosts ultimately showcased the mentality that has made them three-time Norwegian champions though, and began to fight their way back into the game before long.

And Kasper Høgh produced the ideal response to Porto’s opener, racing through on goal to fire past the onrushing Diogo Costa to wrap up a clinical counter-attack.

With momentum now in their favour, Bodø/Glimt quickly began their search for the game’s next goal, with Ulrik Saltnes forcing Costa into a strong stop just after the half-hour mark.

Saltnes was unable to get on the scoresheet, but he crucially provided the assist for Jens Petter Hauge to stroke a precise shot into the bottom corner.

Hauge’s first European strike in a Bodø/Glimt jersey left the home support in high spirits at the break, but their mood soon changed when they were reduced to 10 men just after the restart.

Määttä, who was booked in first-half stoppage time, was shown a second yellow card for simulation, and subsequently received the first red of his senior career.

But despite being left a man light, Kjetil Knutsen’s troops stunned the 2011 UEL winners when Hauge showcased some nimble footwork, creating the space to drill a fierce strike beyond Costa’s reach.

Porto substitute Deniz Gül tapped home from a corner to give the visitors a late glimmer of hope, however, it ultimately proved to be too little too late.

The Norwegian champions negotiated stoppage time to begin their UEL campaign with maximum points and condemned the visitors to their second competitive defeat of the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

