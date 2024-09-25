Advertisement
  Lazio put Dynamo Kyiv to the sword with emphatic first-half performance

Lazio put in a really impressive performance
Lazio made a dream start to their UEFA Europa League (UEL) campaign after a superb first-half display helped them to a convincing 3-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv - a first away win since April for Marco Baroni’s side.

Having picked up just one victory from their last 12 UEL matches on the road, Lazio looked determined to improve that record in Hamburg.

The Biancocelesti came flying out the blocks early on and their positive start was rewarded with a breakthrough inside five minutes, as Boulaye Dia stroked a clinical finish into the far corner from Pedro’s pass.

That goal sparked the hosts into life, but despite seeing plenty of the ball in promising positions, clear-cut chances came at a premium.

Dia opened the scoring
For all of Dynamo’s encouraging play, Lazio remained a threat at the other end, and the visitors quickly took control of the contest with two goals in as many minutes.

First, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru powered a superb finish into the top corner from Matías Vecino’s defence-spitting pass, before Dia added his second of the evening with a close-range header.

The hosts desperately tried to pull a goal back before HT, but Ivan Provedel stood firm in the Lazio goal to thwart Volodymyr Brazhko and Andriy Yarmolenko.

Armed with a commanding three-goal advantage, Baroni’s men continued to look dangerous in the early stages of the second period. Pedro saw a sharp strike diverted onto the post by Georgiy Bushchan and Gustav Isaksen had another effort brilliantly blocked on the line.

With time ticking into the final 20 minutes, Dynamo’s hopes of an unlikely comeback were all but dashed when substitute Maksym Bragaru was dismissed for an ugly challenge on Mattia Zaccagni.

Match stats
The visitors were reduced to 10 men themselves late on, as Tijjani Noslin was given his marching orders for an off-the-ball elbow.

Dynamo, however, couldn’t find a late consolation as their dismal record against Italian opposition extended to just two wins from 27 matches (D8, L17). As for Lazio, they’ll be keen to build on their impressive start when they host Nice on matchday two.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Boulaye Dia (Lazio)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

