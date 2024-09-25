Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK

Galatasaray opened their account in the newly-formatted UEFA Europa League (UEL) phase for the 2024/25 edition of the competition at the first time of asking, following a 3-1 victory over PAOK at RAMS Park. The hosts have won six of their seven H2Hs with Greek opposition in all competitions (L1).

In the maiden meeting between the two teams, Galatasaray needed less than 20 seconds to trouble their new Greek neighbours, as Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen headed inches over the crossbar.

The defending Süper Lig champions had another opportunity to break the deadlock within a one-sided attacking opening quarter-hour as captain Kaan Ayhan came close, however, his first-time hit at the back post was expertly kept out by Dominik Kotarski.

While playing in Istanbul’s one-way traffic, PAOK mustered their first threat of the game after 25 minutes, as Mady Camara’s strike was well-saved by Günay Güvenç. Despite a brief break in the general run of play, normal service resumed shortly after.

Match stats Statsperform

First, Osimhen’s close-range attempt was blocked by the statuesque figure of Kotarski on his goal line, before Gabriel Sara unleashed a fierce strike that forced Kotarski to become unfrozen as he flew across his goal to prevent the midfield maestro from scoring.

However, it was the Greek Super League leaders who nearly caught the Lions napping in injury time. Giannis Konstantelias was put through on goal by a brilliant defence-splitting pass, only for Güvenç to instinctively race from his line to block the glorious one-on-one effort.

Galatasaray needed almost no time at all after the restart to begin their celebrations, as Osimhen’s header towards goal was inadvertently redirected past Kotarski by a distraught Baba Rahman.

Barış Alper Yılmaz then planted a header straight at PAOK’s number one as the game surpassed the hour-mark, but it was not the Croatian keeper who was picking the ball out the back of the net after 67 minutes.

Atoning for his miss, Konstantelias was in the right place to equalise after Jonny’s cross-shot had kindly rebounded into his path via Güvenç’s glove.

Nonetheless, the hosts needed nine minutes to restore their lead as Osimhen’s second-headed assist of the evening allowed Yunus Akgün to fiercely fire the ball beyond Kotarski.

Osimhen set up Yunus Akgun for their second goal Hollandse Hoogte / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Galatasaray would remain relatively untroubled until the FT whistle, with substitute Mauro Icardi exquisitely side-footing in a third goal deep into injury time.

The Süper Lig leaders can be considered certainties to progress to the knockout stages considering they have lost only once in 13 previous UEL group-stage encounters (W8, D4). Meanwhile, PAOK's dismal run in the competition continues after only a solitary success in their last 11 matches (D3, L7).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

