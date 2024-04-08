Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win

Benzema opened the scoring for Al Ittihad after 55 seconds

Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema (36) scored the fastest goal in Saudi Super Cup history to help secure a 2-1 win over Al Wehda in Abu Dhabi on Monday and a place in the final.

Benzema pounced on a poor clearance to fire home from close range after 55 seconds and break Al Fateh striker Doris Salomo Fuakuputu's record set in the first final in 2013.

It was the French striker's first goal of 2024.

Abderrazzak Hamedallah doubled the advantage with a tap-in following a cross from Romarinho after 42 minutes.

Hussain Ahmed Al Issa got a consolation goal for Al Wehda in the dying seconds after Faycal Fajr's penalty miss in the 91st.

Al Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo will be looking to lift his first title for the club in Thursday's final.

They will face the winners of the clash between Al Hilal and Al Nassr in the second semi-final being played later on Monday at Al-Jazira's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.