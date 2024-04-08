Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Benzema opened the scoring for Al Ittihad after 55 seconds
Benzema opened the scoring for Al Ittihad after 55 seconds
Profimedia
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema (36) scored the fastest goal in Saudi Super Cup history to help secure a 2-1 win over Al Wehda in Abu Dhabi on Monday and a place in the final.

Benzema pounced on a poor clearance to fire home from close range after 55 seconds and break Al Fateh striker Doris Salomo Fuakuputu's record set in the first final in 2013.

It was the French striker's first goal of 2024.

Abderrazzak Hamedallah doubled the advantage with a tap-in following a cross from Romarinho after 42 minutes.

Hussain Ahmed Al Issa got a consolation goal for Al Wehda in the dying seconds after Faycal Fajr's penalty miss in the 91st.

Al Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo will be looking to lift his first title for the club in Thursday's final.

They will face the winners of the clash between Al Hilal and Al Nassr in the second semi-final being played later on Monday at Al-Jazira's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Mentions
FootballBenzema KarimHamdallah AbderrazakAl IttihadAl Wehda
Related Articles
Anderson Lopes volley takes 10-man Marinos into Asian Champions League semis
Al Hilal seal Asian Champions League semi-final spot and set world record for wins
Seol volley takes Ulsan past Jeonbuk into Asian Champions League semi-final
Show more
Football
Jude Bellingham could help Real Madrid turn tables on champions Man City
Inter Milan edge closer to Serie A title with last-gasp win over Udinese
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City can't expect to dominate Real Madrid again
Bayern banking on Champions League experience against Arsenal, says Thomas Tuchel
'We're different players': Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus slams 'unfair' Harry Kane comparison
New Cameroon coach Marc Brys signs contract but federation skips ceremony
Real Madrid 'lacked courage' against City, says Carlo Ancelotti before rematch
Mikel Arteta wary of Harry Kane threat as Arsenal prepare for Bayern clash
Rudi Voller extends deal as Germany sporting director until 2026
Most Read
Mark Williams beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win first ever Tour Championship title
Nelly Korda wins LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas to seal awesome foursome
Everton deducted two more points for breaching Premier League's financial rules
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings