Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. All Blacks look to Sam Cane for calm words in clutch moments

All Blacks look to Sam Cane for calm words in clutch moments

Cane in training
Cane in trainingReuters
If history is anything to go by, New Zealand will trounce Argentina in the second round of the Rugby Championship at Eden Park on Saturday and avenge their 38-30 loss last weekend.

After their previous defeats to the Pumas, in Sydney in 2020 and Christchurch in 2022, the All Blacks responded fiercely with 38-0 and 53-3 victories over the Argentines in the return fixtures.

Coach Scott Robertson is taking no chances for Saturday's Auckland clash, however, and on Thursday added former captain Sam Cane to his team as loose forward cover on the bench.

"Experience," he fired back immediately when asked by reporters what the 95-cap flanker would bring to the side.

"He's so experienced and he's got the ability to play a couple of positions, and he knows what these big test matches are about.

"His influence on the group, his little bit of gold just at the timing of the information, how it's delivered. His tone is pretty special, so there's another opportunity for him in the black jersey."

The All Blacks lost a huge amount of experience when the usual round of retirements and departures for lucrative contracts abroad came at the end of last year's World Cup.

Three of the 10 most capped New Zealanders were no longer available to Robertson when he took over as coach for this season.

Sam Whitelock (153 caps) and Brodie Retallick (109) were the second-row engine room for more than a decade, while scrumhalf Aaron Smith (125) and flyhalf Richie Mo'unga (56) had steered the All Blacks around the park at two World Cups.

Cane will join them in bringing an end to his test career at the end of the season but has offered himself to Robertson for the remainder of the year.

If he never plays for his country again, Saturday will also offer Cane the chance to bookend his career with a match other than last year's World Cup final in Paris, where he was sent off as the All Blacks lost to South Africa.

Robertson conceded that there had been a lack of calm in his side at the end of last week's clash as the Pumas scored 10 points to none in the last 11 minutes to clinch victory.

"Yeah, I think calmness is something Sam's got in his game," Robertson said. "Great messages at the right time."

Mentions
Rugby UnionCane SamNew Zealand
Related Articles
New Zealand recall former captain Sam Cane for Rugby Championship
Former captain Cane brings 'care & stories' to All Blacks camp ahead of England series
Editors' Picks: Football season gets underway and huge Rugby Championship clash
Show more
Rugby Union
Australia make five changes for second Springboks Test in Rugby Championship
Rassie Erasmus insists Springboks changes not disrespectful to Australia
South Africa ring the changes for second Rugby Championship clash with Australia
From Simone Biles to Novak Djokovic: Six of the Paris Olympics' biggest stars
Argentina shock All Blacks at start of Rugby Championship
Springboks romp to emphatic win over Australia in Rugby Championship opener
Ireland provide Springboks with ideal prep for Rugby Championship
England centre Henry Slade out for three to four months after shoulder surgery
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Who are the best FPL players and hidden gems for Gameweek One of the 2024/25 season?
Ten Hag says Manchester United not ready for season opener but have new signings available
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings