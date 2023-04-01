Marco Odermatt completes Alta Badia double to stretch World Cup lead

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Alpine skiing
  3. Alta Badia Giant Slalom - Men
  4. Marco Odermatt completes Alta Badia double to stretch World Cup lead
Marco Odermatt completes Alta Badia double to stretch World Cup lead
Odermatt celebrates his win
Odermatt celebrates his win
AFP
Marco Odermatt (26) powered to his third straight giant slalom win this season, extending his overall World Cup lead after dominating in Alta Badia on Monday.

The Swiss, who won on the same piste on Sunday, posted a combined time of two minutes and 28.14 seconds, finishing 1.05secs quicker than Austrian Marco Schwarz in second place.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec completed the podium, a further 0.17secs adrift.

Odermatt became the first man to reel off six successive World Cup giant slalom wins, surpassing the runs of five in a row by Marcel Hirscher and Ingemar Stenmark.

"I had two incredible days at Alta Badia, it's fantastic to be part of skiing history," said Odermatt.

Olympic giant slalom champion Odermatt is bidding for a third consecutive big crystal globe this season and extended his lead over Schwarz in the overall standings to 92 points.

He now has 27 World Cup race victories in his career.

Schwarz has lost the overall advantage to Odermatt after five races on consecutive days, following two downhills and a Super-G in Val Gardena last week, where the Swiss claimed two third-place finishes.

But he does not think the World Cup title fight is already a two-horse race.

"I am happy with this week," said Schwarz. "It is still too early to reduce the race for the world number one to a duel between Marco (Odermatt) and I."

The racers stay in Italy for a slalom in Madonna di Campiglio on Friday, before downhill and Super-G races in Bormio close out the calendar year on December 28th and 29th, respectively.

Mentions
Alpine skiingOdermatt MarcoSchwarz MarcoAlta Badia Giant Slalom - MenWinter Sports
Related Articles
American Bryce Bennett clinches narrow World Cup win in downhill race
World Cup ski races cancelled because of bad weather in Val d'Isere
Manuel Feller leads Austrian podium sweep in protest-hit World Cup slalom
Show more
Alpine skiing
Sensational Shiffrin takes St Moritz downhill for 91st World Cup victory
Italian Sofia Goggia skis to victory in opening St Moritz super-G race
Mikaela Shiffrin wins slalom for record-extending 90th World Cup victory
Swiss Gut-Behrami wins World Cup giant slalom at Killington, Shiffrin finishes third
World Cup downhill at Zermatt-Cervinia cancelled again due to strong winds
Mikaela Shiffrin notches up win as rival Petra Vlhova stumbles in slalom
Most Read
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents
Champions League last-16: Remaining clubs learn their fate in Nyon draw
Three big talking points from the Premier League this weekend
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings