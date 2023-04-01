Marco Odermatt completes Alta Badia double to stretch World Cup lead

Marco Odermatt (26) powered to his third straight giant slalom win this season, extending his overall World Cup lead after dominating in Alta Badia on Monday.

The Swiss, who won on the same piste on Sunday, posted a combined time of two minutes and 28.14 seconds, finishing 1.05secs quicker than Austrian Marco Schwarz in second place.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec completed the podium, a further 0.17secs adrift.

Odermatt became the first man to reel off six successive World Cup giant slalom wins, surpassing the runs of five in a row by Marcel Hirscher and Ingemar Stenmark.

"I had two incredible days at Alta Badia, it's fantastic to be part of skiing history," said Odermatt.

Olympic giant slalom champion Odermatt is bidding for a third consecutive big crystal globe this season and extended his lead over Schwarz in the overall standings to 92 points.

He now has 27 World Cup race victories in his career.

Schwarz has lost the overall advantage to Odermatt after five races on consecutive days, following two downhills and a Super-G in Val Gardena last week, where the Swiss claimed two third-place finishes.

But he does not think the World Cup title fight is already a two-horse race.

"I am happy with this week," said Schwarz. "It is still too early to reduce the race for the world number one to a duel between Marco (Odermatt) and I."

The racers stay in Italy for a slalom in Madonna di Campiglio on Friday, before downhill and Super-G races in Bormio close out the calendar year on December 28th and 29th, respectively.