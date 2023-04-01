Slovakia's Vlhova dominates slalom with Shiffrin fourth as men's event is cancelled

Petra Vlhova celebrates on the podium after winning the women's slalom alongside second-place Lena Duerr and third-place Katharina Liensberger
Petra Vlhova celebrates on the podium after winning the women's slalom alongside second-place Lena Duerr and third-place Katharina Liensberger
Reuters
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova (28) was in a class of her own on Saturday as she finished the women's World Cup slalom race in Levi, Finland, more than a second in front of her rivals, while favourite American Mikaela Shiffrin (28) came home fourth.

The slopes at the Lapland ski resort were perfect for Vlhova, who won the race 1.41 seconds ahead of Lena Duerr from Germany with a total time of one minute 50.59 seconds.

"I am quite surprised but of course, I am happy because both runs were perfect from my side," Vlhova said.

"Sixth victory here in Levi, what to say? Honestly, I didn't expect so much of a gap between me and Lena and Katharina but I feel good. I am enjoying skiing and I feel confident too."

Vlhova took the lead in the first run and extended it in the second, finding her rhythm from the gates and building momentum as she descended.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger came third, 1.55 seconds behind Vlhova.

"It was amazing to show this performance today into the new season, it's really a new beginning for me," Liensberger said.

"I just wanted to ski fast for myself and it turned out really good... I had a lot of fun today."

Shiffrin, who recently had a practice run tumble, couldn't maintain the pace in the course's final stretch and ultimately trailed Vlhova by 1.70 seconds.

The men's downhill race in Zermatt-Cervinia, on the border between Switzerland and Italy, was cancelled earlier on Saturday due to heavy snowfall and winds.

Most Read
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race
Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena tragically dies during Albanian league match

