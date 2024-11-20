Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  American football
  NFL
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Bailey suspended six games for use of PEDs

Flashscore
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Bailey getting stiff-armed into suspension after violating the NFL PED policy.Getty Images via AFP / Dustin Bradford
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Bailey (27) has been suspended for six games by the NFL due to violating the league's performing-enhancing drug policy.

The practice squad linebacker was only up on the official roster for the Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 21st, which they won 17-15. Bailey played all 16 snaps on special teams, none on defence. 

"I have always been and always will be a clean athlete," said Bailey in an official statement. 

The former Purdue Boilermaker was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, starting just four games for the team. He managed to record 73 tackles along with just two tackles for a loss and half a sack. 

In light of the suspension, the Cardinals announced that they brought back offensive lineman Charlie Heck and assigned him to the practice squad in Bailey's place. 

The Cardinals are currently in a heated race for the NFC West crown, leading the division with a 6-4 record. Arizona is currently riding a four-game winning streak, with their most recent victory coming on November 10th against the New York Jets, who they decimated 31-6. 

The Cardinals haven't won the NFC South since they went 13-3 in 2015, which they ended up losing to the Carolina Panthers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. If the birds of the desert end up with a winning record, it will be the team's third in 10 years. 

