  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. NFL roundup: Steelers edge AFC North rivals Ravens as Lions maul Jaguars

AFP
Elandon Roberts of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after stopping a two point conversion
Elandon Roberts of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after stopping a two point conversion JOE SARGENT/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their domination of AFC North divisional rivals Baltimore, enjoying an 18-16 win on Sunday.

The Steelers survived a late Baltimore rally as they moved to 8-2 on the season while the Ravens fall to 7-4 with what was their eighth loss in nine games against Pittsburgh.

The Steelers managed the win without scoring a touchdown thanks to six field goals from Chris Boswell.

Boswell's successful 50-yard kick late in the fourth quarter gave the Steelers an 18-10 lead but Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson found Zay Flowers with a 16-yard pass in the end zone with 1:06 remaining.

Jackson, however, was unable to make the two-point conversion attempt and the Steelers were able to close out the game.

Jared Goff threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns as the Detroit Lions crushed the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6.

Running back David Montgomery rushed for two scores for the Lions and put up 75 yards on the ground in what became a rout.

The Jacksonville defense was ineffective against on the ground and in the air with Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scoring twice and putting up 161 yards receiving.

Sam Darnold threw for two touchdowns and 246 yards as Detroit's NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, beat the Tennessee Titans 23-13.

The outcome was settled when Titans quarterback Will Levis attempted a deep pass to Calvin Ridley on Tennessee's final possession but Harrison Smith showed great agility to make the interception.

Quarterback Jordan Love ran in the go-ahead touchdown for the Green Bay Packers against NFC North rivals Chicago.

Love's rush made it 20-19, after the two point attempt failed, leaving the Bears knowing a field goal would win the game.

Chicago advanced 42 yards in seven plays to leave Cairo Santos with a 46-yard chance for a walk-off winner.

But the Brazilian's kick was brilliantly blocked by Karl Brooks to give the Packers a win, sending them to 7-3 on the season.

Aaron Rodgers's disappointing season continued as his New York Jets fell to 3-8 with a 28-27 loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts.

Anthony Richardson ran in a 4-yard touchdown, his second score of the game, to give the Colts the victory.

Later on Sunday, the unbeaten, defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs faced the Bills in Buffalo.

Mentions
