  Flashscore News
  American football
  NFL
  New York Jets send general manager Joe Douglas packing ahead of bye week

New York Jets send general manager Joe Douglas packing ahead of bye week

Eric Himmelheber
Joe Douglas was the next in line of Jets personnel to be fired this season, following head coach Robert Saleh's send-off.
Joe Douglas was the next in line of Jets personnel to be fired this season, following head coach Robert Saleh's send-off. Getty Images via AFP / Elsa
Joe Douglas (48) is the next victim of the Jets organization to be fired this season, continuing an unfortunate trend in what some would consider a season where the New York Jets are the worst team in the NFL.

Douglas' firing on Tuesday comes after the organization did the same to former head coach Robert Saleh on October 8th. The Jets are currently 3-8 and are competing for the worst record in the NFL. 

Jets Senior Advisor Phil Savage will begin to serve as the interim general manager while the Jets enter their bye week ahead of their December 1st matchup against the Seattle Seahawks

"Today I informed Joe Douglas he will no longer serve as the general manager of the Jets," team owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "I want to thank Joe for his commitment to the Jets over the last six years and wish him and his family well."

Under Douglas, the Jets have an embarrassing record of 30-64 without a single playoff appearance. Douglas was the one who ushered in the Aaron Rodgers era in New York, bringing in some former Green Bay Packers receivers that he once played with in Allen Lazard and Devante Adams, who the team traded for at this year's trade deadline. 

The Jets offence is 26th in both scoring and yards per game. Luckily, the bright spot lies with the team's defence, which ranks 13th in points and seventh in yards per game.

Savage was once the general manager of the Cleveland Browns between 2005 and 2008 while also serving as the team's senior vice president. The Browns went 24-40 under his time as GM, coming in last in the AFC North three of those four seasons, going 4-12 twice.

Click here for all New York Jets box scores and updates. 

