Netflix exec says they'll be ready for NFL Christmas games following Paul-Tyson blunder

John Harbaugh's reaction is all of ours after Netflix 'promises' to be ready for NFL Christmas games despite botching the Paul-Tyson fight.

After a major streaming fumble with the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight, Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria promises that the streaming service will be ready for the NFL Christmas games next month.

Netflix was under heat recently as fans complained that the servers were a mess for the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Some fans were left on '99%' while others had problems starting the livestream entirely. Over 90,000 reports were sent due to server errors, according to the official Downdetector website.

Netflix will be streaming two Christmas games this year, showcasing the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. The two games will mark the first-ever NFL games to be streamed on Netflix, now joining Amazon Prime Video as another streaming service to take a piece of the NFL primetime game pie.

"We feel very ready and excited for the NFL on Christmas," said Bajaria. While Netflix will be handling the streaming of the games, CBS will be assisting in some capacity with the production come Christmas time.

"This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers," Netflix chief technology officer Elizabeth Stone wrote in a memo issued to the company following the bout, according to a reporter at Bloomberg.

"We don't want to dismiss the poor experience of some members, and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success."

Despite its technical problems, the Paul-Tyson fight still managed to garner over 65 million disappointed viewers at its peak, making it the 10th most-viewed sporting event of all time.