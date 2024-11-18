Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Beyonce to perform show during Netflix-streamed NFL Christmas game

Beyonce to perform show during Netflix-streamed NFL Christmas game

AFP
Beyonce will headline an NFL Christmas Day half-time show in 2024
Beyonce will headline an NFL Christmas Day half-time show in 2024Justin Sullivan / Getty Images via AFP
Beyonce will perform during the National Football League's Christmas programming this year, she and game broadcaster Netflix announced over the weekend.

Her performance during the match-up between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens is anticipated to be the first live show to include songs off her pivotal country album Cowboy Carter.

"Although the details of her performance are under wraps, Beyonce is expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the Cowboy Carter album," Netflix, which will stream the NFL Christmas games, said in a statement.

Notable features on the album included Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell and Post Malone.

Netflix will host both NFL Christmas Day games this year, with the second game pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beyonce is no stranger to the NFL: she headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 in New Orleans and also performed during the 2016 championship game with Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

The 43-year-old recently became the Grammy's most nominated artist ever, and she leads the pack for most chances at Grammy gold this season with 11.

Mentions
American footballNFLBaltimore RavensHouston TexansAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL roundup: Steelers edge AFC North rivals Ravens as Lions maul Jaguars
NFL mid-season review: AFC hardly surprises, NFC East teams with contrasting fortunes
Lamar Jackson throws four touchdowns to inspire Ravens to comeback win over Bengals
Show more
American football
NFL roundup: Chiefs lose unbeaten run in Buffalo, Seahawks edge 49ers in thriller
Jalen Hurts shakes off scare to lead Eagles to 26-18 win over Commanders
The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs lose kicker Harrison Butker to knee injury
Cowboys' team owner confirms quarterback Prescott to have season-ending surgery
Berlin wants NFL games at the Olympic Stadium after success in Munich and Frankfurt
Rams playoff hopes fade after disappointing defeat to struggling Dolphins
NFL roundup: Chiefs escape Broncos to stay unbeaten after field goal drama
Most Read
Teenage star Littler dismantles Lukeman to win maiden Grand Slam title
Littler wins epic against legendary Anderson to reach Grand Slam of Darts final
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son
Norway coach feels side aren't yet good enough to qualify for the World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings