Beyonce will perform during the National Football League's Christmas programming this year, she and game broadcaster Netflix announced over the weekend.

Her performance during the match-up between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens is anticipated to be the first live show to include songs off her pivotal country album Cowboy Carter.

"Although the details of her performance are under wraps, Beyonce is expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the Cowboy Carter album," Netflix, which will stream the NFL Christmas games, said in a statement.

Notable features on the album included Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell and Post Malone.

Netflix will host both NFL Christmas Day games this year, with the second game pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beyonce is no stranger to the NFL: she headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 in New Orleans and also performed during the 2016 championship game with Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

The 43-year-old recently became the Grammy's most nominated artist ever, and she leads the pack for most chances at Grammy gold this season with 11.