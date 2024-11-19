Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Detroit Lions are Super Bowl favourites for the first time in franchise history

Detroit Lions are Super Bowl favourites for the first time in franchise history

Eric Himmelheber
Detroit Lions are Super Bowl favorites for the first time in franchise history
Detroit Lions are Super Bowl favorites for the first time in franchise historyGetty Images via AFP / Gregory Shamus
The Detroit Lions continue to make headway in the national media and are now doing the same in sportsbooks across the United States after being named the new Super Bowl favourites.

For the first time in franchise history, the Detroit Lions are now favourites to win the Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs' undefeated season ended at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Fanatics Sportsbook announced on Monday that the Lions are now +400 to win the big dance while breaking franchise records along the way. 

Over at BetMGM, the Lions are listed at +325 favourites while at FanDuel Sportsbook and Draft Kings the NFC North leaders are listed at +350. The Kansas City Chiefs are listed behind the Lions for all three as well at +450 at BetMGM and Draft Kings and +500 at FanDuel Sportsbook. 

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are sitting comfortably as the third favourites for the Super Bowl (+600 at DraftKings, +650 at Fanduel and +700 at BetMGM).

The Lions are coming off their 52-6 slaughtering of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, improving their record to an NFC-best 9-1. Motor City's favourites are now tied with the Chiefs (9-1) for the best record in the NFL and are on the hunt for the best regular season record in franchise history. 

The Lions are third in total offence and 12th in total defence. This past weekend, they surpassed the Baltimore Ravens as the league's number one scoring offence, with a whopping 33.6 points per game, the highest since the 2013 Denver Broncos (37.9). 

Runningback Jahmyr Gibbs is currently fifth in the league in rushing with 796 yards and tied for fourth in the league in touchdowns with eight. Teammate David Montgomery may not have the yards (596), but he's tied for second in the league in rushing touchdowns (10).

Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff is second in the league in passer rating (112.1) behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (117.3), while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is second in the league in receiving touchdowns with 10. 

The Detroit Lions will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on November 24th. They will then play the division rival Chicago Bears at home on Thanksgiving, a traditional game the team hasn't won since 2016. 

Mentions
American footballNFLJahmyr GibbsJared GoffDavid MontgomeryAmon-Ra St. BrownLamar JacksonDetroit LionsKansas City ChiefsBuffalo BillsBaltimore RavensDenver BroncosJacksonville JaguarsChicago BearsIndianapolis Colts
Related Articles
NFL roundup: Chiefs lose unbeaten run in Buffalo, Seahawks edge 49ers in thriller
NFL roundup: Steelers edge AFC North rivals Ravens as Lions maul Jaguars
American football
Beyonce to perform show during Netflix-streamed NFL Christmas game
Jalen Hurts shakes off scare to lead Eagles to 26-18 win over Commanders
The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs lose kicker Harrison Butker to knee injury
NFL mid-season review: AFC hardly surprises, NFC East teams with contrasting fortunes
Cowboys' team owner confirms quarterback Prescott to have season-ending surgery
Berlin wants NFL games at the Olympic Stadium after success in Munich and Frankfurt
Rams playoff hopes fade after disappointing defeat to struggling Dolphins
Most Read
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son
Troost-Ekong out as Lookman & Hakimi make African Player of the Year final shortlist
Winners and Losers: Ronaldo remains timeless, Mexico manager left bloodied by beer can
Norway coach feels side aren't yet good enough to qualify for the World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings