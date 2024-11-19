Detroit Lions are Super Bowl favourites for the first time in franchise history

The Detroit Lions continue to make headway in the national media and are now doing the same in sportsbooks across the United States after being named the new Super Bowl favourites.

For the first time in franchise history, the Detroit Lions are now favourites to win the Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs' undefeated season ended at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Fanatics Sportsbook announced on Monday that the Lions are now +400 to win the big dance while breaking franchise records along the way.

Over at BetMGM, the Lions are listed at +325 favourites while at FanDuel Sportsbook and Draft Kings the NFC North leaders are listed at +350. The Kansas City Chiefs are listed behind the Lions for all three as well at +450 at BetMGM and Draft Kings and +500 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are sitting comfortably as the third favourites for the Super Bowl (+600 at DraftKings, +650 at Fanduel and +700 at BetMGM).

The Lions are coming off their 52-6 slaughtering of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, improving their record to an NFC-best 9-1. Motor City's favourites are now tied with the Chiefs (9-1) for the best record in the NFL and are on the hunt for the best regular season record in franchise history.

The Lions are third in total offence and 12th in total defence. This past weekend, they surpassed the Baltimore Ravens as the league's number one scoring offence, with a whopping 33.6 points per game, the highest since the 2013 Denver Broncos (37.9).

Runningback Jahmyr Gibbs is currently fifth in the league in rushing with 796 yards and tied for fourth in the league in touchdowns with eight. Teammate David Montgomery may not have the yards (596), but he's tied for second in the league in rushing touchdowns (10).

Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff is second in the league in passer rating (112.1) behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (117.3), while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is second in the league in receiving touchdowns with 10.

The Detroit Lions will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on November 24th. They will then play the division rival Chicago Bears at home on Thanksgiving, a traditional game the team hasn't won since 2016.