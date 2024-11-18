NFL roundup: Chiefs lose unbeaten run in Buffalo, Seahawks edge 49ers in thriller

The last unbeaten team in the NFL has fallen.The Kansas City Chiefs, the only unbeaten team in the NFL before Sunday with a record of 9-0, went down in Buffalo. The Bills won the topper from Kansas City after a thrilling final score.

Josh Allen's Bills handed the Chiefs their first defeat. At Orchard Park, the Bills won what was a thrilling game 30-21.

The Chiefs' unbeaten streak had been hanging by a thread for quite some time and was miraculously kept alive last week by a blocked field goal in the very last second against the Denver Broncos.

The game in Buffalo did not start well for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes delivered the ball to Taylor Rapp of the Bills as early as his second pass of the game.

The Bills answered more than adequately with a touchdown from James Cook. Kicker Tyler Bass, however, missed the extra point, putting the Bills up 0-6.

Kansas City answered with a touchdown of their own via Xavier Worthy, before James Cook scored his second touchdown of the game. However, the Chiefs regained the initiative not much later after an intercepted pass from Josh Allen and a touchdown from Noah Gray.

The Bills managed to regain the lead with a field goal, but anyone who has seen previous games between the Bills and Chiefs knows how unpredictable the closing stages of these encounters can be. With the last 15 minutes on the clock, the Bills extended their lead through Curtis Samuel before the Chiefs got within two points again with a second touchdown for Gray.

However, the initiative was still with the Bills, who got the ball back with just under eight minutes on the clock. A number of exciting and crucial moments followed, but eventually, Josh Allen sprinkled a dose of magic over the game with a perfectly timed breakaway and touchdown on a fourth down.

With over two minutes to go, the Chiefs needed both a touchdown and a field goal to win the game, but even a team with a reputation like theirs failed to live up to it.

It took 30 games before the Chiefs conceded 28 points and it came on a painful day for them as they lose their unbeaten status and have to watch out for the Bills and Steelers as formidable chasers in the AFC.

The 49ers suffered a somewhat surprising defeat at their own Levi's Stadium. The visiting Seahawks won 20-17 to put them bottom in the NFC West, after a late touchdown.

The two teams never lost sight of each other and continued to exchange scores: no team managed to score twice in a row without the other team also scoring points in between.

The Niners went into the locker room with a lead of just one point after Brock Purdy's touchdown, who took the ball 10 yards and ran into the end zone himself, and two field goals by Seahawks kicker Jason Myers.

49ers kicker Jake Moody added his own field goal to the scoreboard after half-time, after which the Seahawks' Kenneth Walker got Seattle's first touchdown of the day.

Jauan Jennings, the receiver to make up for the long-injured Brandon Aiyuk, was then briefly San Francisco's hero with a touchdown after a drive in which he already caught three passes.

The Seahawks stayed close, however, and managed to work their way through the 49ers' defence more easily after the injury to star Nick Bosa.

With just over two-and-a-half minutes on the clock, Seattle were allowed to push for a drive that could potentially give them the game. Geno Smith's team survived some predicaments and kicked into the red zone, where Smith took control and with a 13-yard rushing touchdown decided the game in the Seahawks' favour.

The Denver Broncos took advantage of a total 'off-day' from the Atlanta Falcons. At their own Empower Field at Mile High, the Broncos won 38-6 on the back of a particularly efficient performance from Bo Nix.

Nix (28/33, 307 yards, 4 TDs) played the best game of his still young career against the Falcons, who came to just 226 yards of offence and only managed to get on the scoreboard via kicker Younghoe Koo.

Nix picked off touchdown passes to Nate Adkins and Marvin Mims in the first half. In between, Javonte Williams also managed to find the Falcons' end zone and so Denver went into half-time with a 21-6 lead.

After half-time, Troy Franklin - who had already played with Nix at Oregon University - also managed to score a touchdown and Lil'Jordan Humphrey was also allowed to add six points to Denver's total.

With the win over Atlanta, the Broncos and Sean Payton, who once won the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints, have won all games against NFC South opponents this season.