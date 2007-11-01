Former NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones dies at 40 just days after birthday

Jacoby Jones looks to the sky ahead of game against former club Ravens

Former NFL wide receiver and special teams player Jacoby Jones (40) has died, three days after his 40th birthday.

No cause of death has been revealed.

His passing was confirmed by the Beaumont Renegades, which hired Jones as head coach and offensive coordinator for the indoor football team that is to begin play in 2025.

The NFL Players Association said Jones' family reported that he "passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans."

"The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, little Jacoby, are together and are asking for your prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time," the NFLPA statement added.

Jones is best known for catching the "Mile High Miracle" on 12th January, 2013, as well as recording two touchdowns in the Baltimore Ravens' 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII on 3rd February 2013.

With his team facing a third-and-30, Jones reeled in a game-tying 70-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's AFC Divisional playoff game against the host Denver Broncos. Justin Tucker kicked a 47-yard field goal in the second overtime to fuel the Ravens to a 38-35 victory.

Three weeks later, Jones had a 56-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and added a 108-yard kickoff return to begin the third versus the 49ers. The latter stands as the longest return in postseason history.

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Ravens said in a statement. "Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

An All-Pro returner and Pro Bowl selection in 2012, Jones had 203 catches for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns in 128 career games (33 starts) with the Houston Texans (2007-11), Ravens (2012-14), Pittsburgh Steelers (2015) and then-San Diego Chargers (2015). Jones was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Lane College.

Former Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt took to social media to pay tribute to his former teammate.

"Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face," Watt wrote on Twitter.

"Gone far, far too soon."

More recently, Jones served as the receivers coach at Alabama State the past two seasons.