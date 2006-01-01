Kansas City Chiefs reportedly to release lineman Isaiah Buggs after latest arrest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Kansas City Chiefs reportedly to release lineman Isaiah Buggs after latest arrest

Kansas City Chiefs reportedly to release lineman Isaiah Buggs after latest arrest

Isaiah Buggs in action for Alabama
Isaiah Buggs in action for AlabamaBrett Davis - USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Chiefs intend to release defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (27) following his latest arrest, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Buggs was arrested last week on a domestic violence/burglary charge in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.

In May, he was charged with animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa after two dogs under his care - a Pitbull and a Rottweiler mix - were found to be neglected and severely malnourished, AL.com reported. One of the dogs had to be euthanised.

NFL Network reported that his bond has been revoked and that Buggs currently is being held in custody in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

After the May arrest, Buggs' agent issued a statement saying the player denied the charges.

Buggs, who played college football at Alabama, was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Pittsburgh and the past two with the Detroit Lions.

Released in January by the Lions, he joined the Chiefs the following month, signing a one-year, $1.29 million contract with $350,000 in guarantees.

Buggs has played in 56 games (23 starts) and posted 89 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and two sacks. He returned one fumble for 33 yards.

Mentions
American footballNFLBuggs IsaiahKansas City ChiefsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Chiefs' BJ Thompson out of hospital after cardiac arrest
NFL's Kansas City Chiefs cancel workout after defender suffers cardiac arrest
Three-time Super Bowl winner Butker criticised for conservative speech
Show more
American football
New England Patriots retire Tom Brady's number, announce statue plans
Jets coach Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers 'on the exact same page'
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson aims to be more elusive at lighter weight
Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL Draft
Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce agree two-year contract extension
Bears select quarterback Caleb Williams with first pick in NFL Draft
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Dortmund chasing Guirassy
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Matthijs de Ligt saw psychologist after being benched by Netherlands
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai angered by slow response to Barnabas Varga collision

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings