Kansas City Chiefs reportedly to release lineman Isaiah Buggs after latest arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs intend to release defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (27) following his latest arrest, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Buggs was arrested last week on a domestic violence/burglary charge in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.

In May, he was charged with animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa after two dogs under his care - a Pitbull and a Rottweiler mix - were found to be neglected and severely malnourished, AL.com reported. One of the dogs had to be euthanised.

NFL Network reported that his bond has been revoked and that Buggs currently is being held in custody in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

After the May arrest, Buggs' agent issued a statement saying the player denied the charges.

Buggs, who played college football at Alabama, was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Pittsburgh and the past two with the Detroit Lions.

Released in January by the Lions, he joined the Chiefs the following month, signing a one-year, $1.29 million contract with $350,000 in guarantees.

Buggs has played in 56 games (23 starts) and posted 89 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and two sacks. He returned one fumble for 33 yards.