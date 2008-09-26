Chiefs' BJ Thompson out of hospital after cardiac arrest

  Chiefs' BJ Thompson out of hospital after cardiac arrest

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson (25) was released from the hospital on Monday night, four days after he had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest, his agent told NFL Network.

Thompson endured his medical ordeal on Thursday while at the Chiefs' practice facility in a team meeting. He received CPR from the Chiefs medical staff before being taken to The University of Kansas Health System.

"The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation," agent Chris Turnage said in a statement.

Thompson recorded two tackles in one game as a rookie last season. He was selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin.

