  Flashscore News
  American football
  NFL
  Jalen Hurts shakes off scare to lead Eagles to 26-18 win over Commanders

AFP
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are flying high after their big divisional victory over the talented Washington Commanders
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are flying high after their big divisional victory over the talented Washington CommandersGetty Images via AFP / Mitchell Leff
Jalen Hurts (26) shrugged off a concussion scare to spark a decisive fourth quarter rally as the Philadelphia Eagles powered to a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

Eagles quarterback Hurts had looked to be in trouble shortly before half-time after taking a heavy blow to the head, which forced him to undergo evaluation for concussion on the sidelines.

But the 26-year-old returned for the second half and played a pivotal role as the Eagles hauled themselves back into contest in the fourth quarter of a crucial NFC East divisional battle.

Philadelphia improved to 8-2 with their sixth straight win, while Washington fell to 7-4.

Washington had edged into a 10-6 lead at the end of the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field after a Brian Robinson first-quarter touchdown and a 45-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez.

Hurts responded though by engineering an 11-play 76-yard drive that ended with the burly quarterback burrowing into the end zone from the one-yard line in one of Philadelphia's signature "brotherly shove" touchdown scores.

Hurts had also played a key part in keeping that drive alive earlier, successfully scrambling on 3rd&7 to secure a first down and set up the touchdown score.

Although Eagles kicker Jake Elliott missed an extra point to leave Washington within a field goal of regaining the lead, it was Philadelphia who struck next.

A risky Washington attempt at a fourth down conversion ended in failure, with the Commanders turning over possession to Philadelphia.

Hurts then led a successful touchdown drive which culminated with Saquon Barkley galloping 23 yards into the endzone to make it 19-10 after Elliott's extra point.

Disaster struck on Washington's next possession when quarterback Jayden Daniels was picked off. Two plays later, Barkley sliced open the Washington defence once more, rushing 39 yards for his second touchdown.

Washington scored a late consolation touchdown through Zach Ertz and a two-point conversion made it 26-18, but Philadelphia easily gathered the onside kick from the restart as the Eagles closed out the win.

Click here for a full summary of the Eagles-Commanders game. 

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confident Messi jerseys won't be affected by Paraguay ban

