Kansas City Chiefs chase historic three-peat as new NFL season kicks off

Patrick Mahomes (28) and the Kansas City Chiefs launch their quest for a historic Super Bowl three-peat on Thursday as the reigning NFL champions open the new season with a heavyweight clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

Seven months after a third Super Bowl crown in five seasons cemented Kansas City's status as the NFL's newest dynasty, Mahomes and the Chiefs are now targeting a place amongst the sport's immortals.

No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row, and of the eight teams who have won back-to-back Super Bowls, none have ever returned to the championship game in the following season to challenge for a hat-trick.

Tom Brady, who will start his post-playing career as a television analyst this season, outlined the scale of the challenge facing the Chiefs in their pursuit of a third title.

"An NFL season is a marathon and so many things have to go right over the course of a long season," Brady said.

"It's hard enough to win one Super Bowl. To win three in a row - I mean there's a reason why no one's ever done it," the seven-time Super Bowl champion told Yahoo! Sports.

Mahomes and Chiefs team-mate Travis Kelce have not been shy about their desire to target an unprecedented hat-trick of Super Bowls.

Indeed, the red and gold confetti was still swirling around the Allegiant Stadium after February's win over San Francisco when Mahomes vowed to seek history this term.

"I'm going do whatever I can to be back in this game next year," Mahomes said following his team's 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. "Three-peat."

'Unbelievable talent'

Kelce, whose romance with pop icon Taylor Swift captivated fans last season, believes the Chiefs are well-positioned to challenge for the Vince Lombardi Trophy once more.

"We've got some dogs, we've got some unbelievable talent, some great coaches and obviously a front office which brings it all together," Kelce said last month.

"We've got the full arsenal. As you saw last year we got better as the season went on. You know it's possible - anything's possible."

The Chiefs have retained the core of the side that won last season's Super Bowl and have also strengthened with the addition of receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who returns to the club after spending last season in New England, and Marquise Brown.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid meanwhile says the motivation of making NFL history can have a positive impact on his squad.

"I don't think it's not healthy," Reid said about a possible hat-trick. "It's a nice goal to put out there.

"It's hard to get one, let alone two, let alone three. You've got to be sure you're willing to continue the process. It's a tough process going through to February. You've got to make sure you don't skip any steps."

If the Chiefs are to make it back to next year's Super Bowl, which will take place in New Orleans on February 9th, they will probably have to navigate past rivals Baltimore, the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans, who are looking to keep building after the dazzling rookie season from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Ravens have signalled their determination to challenge for titles with the acquisition of running back Derrick Henry, while the Texans have given Stroud a huge offensive weapon by capturing receiver Stefon Diggs from Buffalo.

In the NFC meanwhile, intrigue surrounds the Chicago Bears, who recruited top college quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Bears host Tennessee at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Williams and the Bears will do well to emerge from the NFC North, however, with rivals Green Bay and Detroit both expected to make deep playoff runs this season.

The Packers open their season on Friday with the NFL's first-ever game held in Brazil, when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo.

Detroit meanwhile are determined to make up for last season's heartache, when they squandered a 24-7 half-time advantage against the 49ers in the NFC title game to lose 34-31 and miss out on a trip to the Super Bowl.