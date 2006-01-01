Advertisement
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at camp with contract in flux

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (26) reported to training camp with the Miami Dolphins and teammates expect him to practice, putting the business side of the game on the back-burner for the moment.

"He's very excited to be back in the building with the rest of the guys," Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Tuesday. "Still going through his business here even without a contract."

Tagovailoa played through the four base years in his rookie contract and is currently on an expiring deal -- the fifth-year team option worth $23.1 million. But the going rate for plus starters in the NFL is more than double that rate annually.

The player drafted behind Tagovailoa in 2020, Justin Herbert, signed a five-year, $265 million contract last summer and the number one pick in 2020, Joe Burrow, signed a similar pact.

At the outset of camp, Packers 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love was present in Green Bay for workouts but not participating while his contract is completed by his camp and the front office.

Running back Raheem Mostert said teammates wouldn't question Tagovailoa if his representatives decided to follow Love's path to a "hold in," as opposed to skipping camp in a holdout.

"I think it could be the right move and guys in the locker room definitely understand that. And Tua is Tua, he's always putting the team first. That's how I see it and that's how everybody in the locker room sees it," Mostert said Tuesday.

Mostert said Tagovailoa has everything the franchise wants in a quarterback.

"I think Tua is very well deserving of the opportunity to get a contract extension," Mostert said. "He's worked his tail off, especially since I've started playing with him. I've seen nothing but growth. And the leadership he portrays, not only for the team, but for the organization, is definitely top notch.

"One of the best - if not the best - leaders in the locker room and for the organization. So, with that being said, I truly believe that he deserves everything that he has coming his way - plus more. I'm just excited for him. It's going to be a great opportunity."

The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa fifth overall in 2020 and he led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023. He also tallied 29 touchdown passes and largely stayed healthy. For the first time in his pro career, he played all 17 games in the regular season after concussions impacted his 2022 season.

