  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill detained for driving violation as police order review

Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill detained for driving violation as police order review

Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins' Tyreek HillSam Navarro - Imagn Images
The Miami-Dade Police Department said they will review why Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (30) was face down on the road and in handcuffs after officers stopped him for a driving violation on Sunday ahead of the NFL team's season-opening game.

Hill, a five-time All-Pro wideout who led Miami in receiving yards last season, was detained by police near the Dolphins' home stadium but released from custody in time to play in his team's home game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers," Miami-Dade police director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement posted on X.

"I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage. We will provide updates as further information becomes available."

In an interview with NFL Network, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called the incident "very upsetting" and said his client was upset but OK.

"To see my client in handcuffs, some of the video that we're seeing is unnecessary," Rosenhaus said during NFL GameDay Morning. "There's no reason that Tyreek should have been treated that way."

The Dolphins said Hill was briefly detained about one block from their stadium.

"Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support," the Dolphins said on X. "Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."

During the third quarter of Sunday's game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill on an 80-yard touchdown play that brought Miami to within 17-14 late in the third quarter.

Hill was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and the speedy receiver won a Super Bowl during his six seasons with the team before being traded to Miami in 2022 for five draft picks.

American footballNFLMiami Dolphins
