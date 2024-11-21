Advertisement
  4. NFL issues security alert to teams about home burglaries

AFP
Patrick Mahomes in action for the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes in action for the Kansas City ChiefsSam Greene - USA TODAY Sports
The NFL has issued an alert to team security officials and players union officials about organized criminals targeting players' homes, including recent burglaries of Kansas City stars Patrick Mahomes (29) and Travis Kelce (35).

Wednesday's alert memo was revealed Thursday on the NFL's website, which reported sources saying the FBI was investigating the break-ins as an international organized crime wave.

League, union and club officials have been monitoring the crime spree, believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate, according to the league website.

At least one other NFL player's home was targeted in the past week, according to the report.

Police have said Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Linval Joseph was the victim of a burglary at his Minnesota home last weekend while Kelce and Mahomes both suffered burglaries last month.

The break-ins take place while the players are competing in games and no people are at home.

Suggestions for security measures include not posting in real-time on social media, hiding valuables and installing security systems.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Linval Joseph, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys
