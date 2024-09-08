NFL roundup: Patriots shock Bengals to begin Jerod Mayo era in style

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals

The New England Patriots avoided mistakes and controlled the ball to pull off a 16-10 upset of the host Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, giving Jerod Mayo a victory in his head coaching debut.

Players doused Mayo with a few gallons of blue Gatorade as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the first game the Patriots (1-0) played under a coach not named Bill Belichick in over two decades.

New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and Keion White had 2.5 sacks, leading a strong defensive effort that stunted Cincinnati's big-play offense. Joey Slye converted three field goals, including two in the second half.

Joe Burrow was held to 164 yards on 21-of-29 passing for the Bengals (0-1). Ja'Marr Chase had six catches on six targets for 62 yards.

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 15 of 24 passes for 121 yards. Brissett was moved to tears - before and after the game - and credited Mayo with being a master motivator.

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins breaks away from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo and runs for a touchdown in the second half Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown, Cameron Dicker made three field goals and the Chargers opened the Jim Harbaugh era with a victory over Las Vegas in a defensive tussle in Inglewood, Calif.

Justin Herbert went 17-for-26 passing for 144 yards for the Chargers (1-0), throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey with 3:40 remaining in McConkey's first career NFL game. After winning a national championship at Michigan last season, Harbaugh made his return to the NFL after going 44-19-1 in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14).

New Raiders starting quarterback Gardner Minshew was 25-of-33 passing for 257 yards and one touchdown. New lead running back Zamir White had 44 yards on 13 carries while rookie tight end Brock Bowers had six receptions for 58 yards for Las Vegas (0-1).

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in action against the Tennessee Titans Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago scored 24 unanswered points, getting second-half touchdowns on special teams and defence, to beat visiting Tennessee in Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' NFL debut.

Tyrique Stevenson gave the Bears (1-0) their first lead of the game on a 43-yard pick-6 with 7:35 to play. Chicago notched their first TD with 9:07 left in the third quarter. Daniel Hardy blocked a Ryan Stonehouse punt and Jonathan Owens recovered the ball and raced 21 yards for a touchdown.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, went 14-of-29 passing for 93 yards. The Titans' Will Levis was 19 of 32 for 127 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Tony Pollard had 16 carries for 82 yards and a score for Tennessee (0-1), and Calvin Ridley contributed three catches for 50 yards.

David Montgomery scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give hosts Detroit a win over Los Angeles.

Montgomery ran five times for 45 yards during the game-winning drive. He finished with 91 yards on 17 carries. Detroit's Jared Goff passed for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jameson Williams caught five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (1-0).

Matthew Stafford passed for 317 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Los Angeles (0-1). Cooper Kupp caught 14 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua didn't play in the second half due to a knee injury.

Jason Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, giving Miami a victory over Jacksonville in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami (1-0) trailed 17-7 at the break. After the Jaguars' Travis Etienne fumbled, Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for an 80-yard score, pulling the Dolphins within 17-14 in the third quarter. Sanders later missed a 42-yard field goal but redeemed himself by making good on a 37-yarder with 4:22 left in the game.

Tagovailoa finished with 338 yards and one touchdown on 23-of-37 passing. Hill - who before the game was detained by police about a block from the stadium over a traffic violation and was cited for a moving violation - had seven catches for 130 yards. Trevor Lawrence completed 12 of 21 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars (0-1), who were outgained 400-267.

