No place for Mahomes as Chiefs to start QB Blaine Gabbert against Chargers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. No place for Mahomes as Chiefs to start QB Blaine Gabbert against Chargers
No place for Mahomes as Chiefs to start QB Blaine Gabbert against Chargers
Blaine Gabbert warming up for the Chiefs
Blaine Gabbert warming up for the Chiefs
Eric Canha - USA TODAY
With no ground to gain in the AFC play-off picture by beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are in preservation mode.

Blaine Gabbert (34) will start in place of quarterback Patrick Mahomes (28) and multiple regulars are headed for plenty of rest in a game head coach Andy Reid said would be used as a good audition for younger players.

Gabbert said he told the team, "Go out there and have fun."

Win or lose to the Chargers (5-11), Kansas City (10-6) owns the number three seed in the AFC regardless of any outcome on the Sunday schedule. Los Angeles has lost four consecutive games and seven of its last eight.

Among Gabbert's goals for the game - get tight end Travis Kelce over 1,000 receiving yards for the eighth consecutive season. He's at 984 through 16 games.

Kelce, who was inactive Week One with a knee injury, had a season-best 12 catches and 179 yards in Kansas City's win over the Chargers in Week Seven.

"He's the best," Gabbert said. "He has a rare feel for the game of football. He sees the game like a quarterback."

Reid hasn't made the final call on Kelce's status, but Gabbert said the prolific production is a standard for not just Kelce, but the entire organisation.

"If he wants to play, he'll play. If Coach Reid says have him rest, he's gonna rest," Gabbert said. "Ultimately that's on Coach Reid, but if we're out there we're going to do our damn best to get him 17 yards."

Mahomes was NFL MVP in 2022 with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, leading Kansas City to another Super Bowl victory in February.

The Chiefs will fall short of the 14-3 record they posted in 2022 and Mahomes' totals aren't as glowing: 4,183 passing yards, 27 touchdowns. His only four-TD game this season was Oct. 22 in the first meeting with the Chargers.

Mentions
American footballGabbert BlaineMahomes PatrickKelce TravisLos Angeles ChargersKansas City ChiefsNFLAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Las Vegas Raiders' offensive explosion leaves Kansas City Chiefs wary
NFL roundup: Baltimore Ravens crush Miami Dolphins, 49ers grab NFC top spot
Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion as Chiefs edged out by Raiders
Show more
American football
Zach Wilson's season and perhaps Jets career over after concussion
Last ride? Bill Belichick still giving 'my best every day' to Patriots
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Dallas Cowboys survive controversial finish to defeat Detroit Lions
Browns beat Jets to clinch first NFL play-off berth since 2020
Lamar Jackson leaps to top of the MVP race with win over 49ers
Bowl roundup: Jason Bean lifts Kansas past UNLV with six touchdowns
Lamar Jackson leaps to top of the MVP race with win over 49ers
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise on United's radar, Brereton Diaz nears Premier League move
Algerian international Youcef Atal convicted over Gaza post
Sixteen-year-old Littler crushes Cross to reach PDC World Championship final
Swiatek leads Poland into United Cup semis after bossing China, De Minaur shocks Djokovic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings