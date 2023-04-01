Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion as Chiefs edged out by Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco exited Monday's game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion. The Raiders won, 20-14.

Pacheco lost his helmet on a third-quarter play in which he caught a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While being tackled, the knee of a teammate smacked Pacheco in the head.

Pacheco was helped off the field with 3:16 left in the quarter and taken to the locker room. He was ruled out in the fourth quarter.

This was Pacheco's return after missing the previous two games due to shoulder surgery. He had 11 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown and caught four passes for zero yards.

Pacheco also lost a fumble in which he lined up as quarterback. He botched a handoff to Mahomes and Bilal Nichols of the Raiders recovered and ran 8 yards for a touchdown.