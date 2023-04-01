American icon Megan Rapinoe to play final game for USA in a friendly next month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. American icon Megan Rapinoe to play final game for USA in a friendly next month
American icon Megan Rapinoe to play final game for USA in a friendly next month
Rapinoe to play final game for USA next month
Rapinoe to play final game for USA next month
Profimedia
Megan Rapinoe (38) will play her final game for the United States in a September 24th friendly against South Africa in Chicago, USA Soccer said Tuesday.

The federation said Rapinoe will be honoured before the match, the second of a two-game series, and won't play in the first game in Cincinnati on September 21st.

Rapinoe announced before the recently concluded World Cup that she would retire when the National Women's Soccer League season ends in November.

The 11-year NWSL veteran is scheduled to play her final regular-season match for the OL Reign at Seattle's Lumen Field on October 6th against the Washington Spirit.

"People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude," Rapinoe said in a statement issued by US Soccer.

"It's been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years."

FIFA's 2019 player of the year was denied a third World Cup title when the United States failed to reach the quarter-finals in Australia and New Zealand, where Rapinoe became the 14th American to earn a 200th cap.

She will end her international career with 203 caps. She has scored 63 goals and has also been a driving force in the campaign for gender equality in the sport and beyond.

An advocate for LGBTQ+ rights who has lent her voice to an array of social justice issues in the United States, Rapinoe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honour, by President Joe Biden last year.

Rapinoe played in four Women's World Cups, in Germany in 2011, Canada in 2015, France in 2019 and this year in Australia and New Zealand.

She helped the United States to Olympic gold in London in 2012 in one of her three Olympic appearances.

Mentions
FootballRapinoe MeganUSAReign FC
Related Articles
The American rebuild begins after dismal World Cup campaign
Ambitious World Cup a wonder goal for women's game
United States Women's World Cup exit marks the end of illustrious era
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, United after Cucurella
Updated
Brighton acquire talented midfielder Carlos Baleba from French side Lille
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk charged by FA after Newcastle red card
Arsenal sign Women's World Cup winning defender Laia Codina from Barcelona
Manchester United goalkeeper Onana recalled to Cameroon squad after spat with coach
Everton announce signing of Portuguese striker Beto from Udinese
Spain promises bigger role for women in sport as Rubiales asked to resign
Updated
Czech striker Patrik Schick to miss 2024 Euro qualifier against Albania
Team of the Week: Ruthless Ronaldo bags hat-trick, Sterling steps up for Chelsea
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, United after Cucurella
Team of the Week: Ruthless Ronaldo bags hat-trick, Sterling steps up for Chelsea
Coco Gauff slams officiating after stormy US Open win over Laura Siegemund
Carlos Alcaraz surrenders top ranking but looks to keep US Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |