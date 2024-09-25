Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Andy Carroll paying out of his own pocket to play for fourth-tier Bordeaux

Andy Carroll paying out of his own pocket to play for fourth-tier Bordeaux

Andy Carroll in action for Amiens last season
Andy Carroll in action for Amiens last seasonProfimedia
Not many professional footballers would pay for the privilege of playing in the French fourth-tier but former England striker Andy Carroll (35) is a rare exception.

Once the most expensive British footballer, when he signed for Liverpool in 2011, Carroll scored 54 goals in the Premier League earning millions a year, but now earns a reported 3,500 euros ($3,901) a month at new club Girondins de Bordeaux.

"To be honest, it's costing me money to go and play for Girondins," Carroll told RMC Sport. "I'm simply happy to play football.

"I want to be part of the club's history. To be honest, it's not about the money. In my career, it's never been about money.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter what level you play at... I really hope we can achieve our goals this season."

Now 35, Carroll, who started his career at Newcastle United before his blockbuster move to Liverpool, spent last season with French second-division side Amiens.

Once Champions League regulars, Bordeaux have fallen on hard times with financial turmoil leading to a bankruptcy filing that forced them to surrender their professional licence and start from scratch in the fourth-tier National 2 league.

But that did not stop Carroll from joining the former Ligue 1 champions, with the striker describing it as a "great project" as they look to climb up the French football pyramid.

"Unfortunately, the club has gone down several divisions, but it's a great club and we're going to try to put it back where it belongs," he said.

Carroll had a debut to remember last weekend when he scored a double as Bordeaux came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home against Voltigeurs de Chateaubriant.

"Frankly, it was fantastic, the fans were wonderful. We were 2-0 down in the first half and they pushed us on," Carroll said.

"I loved scoring those two goals, especially for the fans who were there. It was a great feeling."

Mentions
FootballAndy CarrollBordeaux
Related Articles
Arsenal teen Ethan Nwaneri hungry for more after two goals in first start
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 6?
A flat Old Trafford and passionate away support: How Twente grabbed deserved Man Utd point
Show more
Football
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Tottenham rip up Qarabag in Europa League despite suffering early red card
Editors' Picks: Title favourites clash in Spain and Germany as MLB regular season ends
Lyon stroll to win over Olympiacos in Europa League morale booster
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo
Athletic Club battle back to claim crucial point at Ivan Juric’s Roma
Ajax get off to flying start to Europa League campaign after thrashing Besiktas
NFF retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Justin Madugu gets Super Falcons role
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania named 2024 African Nations Championship hosts
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings