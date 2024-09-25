Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 6?

With the heavyweight clash between Manchester City and Arsenal now out of the way, normal service looks set to resume in Fantasy Football. As a result, which players should you snap up for Gameweek 6?

Here are the best players for FPL Gameweek 6 using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. Each week, we will pick out one player in every position for the upcoming set of fixtures, as well as the best hidden gem. If you’re struggling to settle on which FPL move to make, get your AI-recommended transfers right here!

Defender: Gabriel vs Leicester City (H) - 5.9 points

Arsenal have been one of the top defences so far this season, keeping three clean sheets in five gameweeks and conceding just three goals - with two of those efforts coming when they’ve had a man sent off.

Those managers who held centre-back Gabriel through a tricky spell of away fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have been rewarded. He’s scored 22 points across those two fixtures, with a clean sheet and goals in consecutive games.

Gabriel is among the most attacking defenders in the Premier League, with his aerial threat from set pieces proven. He leads the way among defenders for big chances on goal this season with three, supported by Bukayo Saka’s excellent dead-ball deliveries - the Gunners excel at set-piece goals.

The only concern when investing in the Arsenal defence right now is the fitness of goalkeeper David Raya who is a doubt for this game with a muscular injury. He kept 16 clean sheets last season and ranks third for saves so far in this campaign with 23. If he is out, he will be a big loss.

Gabriel vs Saliba Fantasy Football Hub

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah vs Wolves (A) - 7.8 points

Mohamed Salah remains the standout midfielder in the game, with seven goal involvements over the opening five gameweeks. He’s a player being heavily sold on wildcard this week, in favour of Arsenal’s Saka to attack the Gunners fixture swing, but the AI predictions suggest that selling is premature.

Salah travels to Wolves this week, a side who have had a very poor start to the season from a defensive perspective. They have just one point on the board for the campaign, conceding 14 goals from 15 big chances conceded on their goal. Defender Yerson Mosquera is also now out for the season with an injury.

This feels like the type of game that Salah can excel in. He has double-digit hauls from two away games so far this season, with a goal and an assist at Ipswich in Gameweek 1 and then one goal and two assists in the win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Gameweek 3.

Salah has four goals and five assists from 11 Premier League appearances against Wolves. He has plenty of routes to points, given both his goal and assist threat. He sits top for midfielders with 12 shots on target, he’s made 12 key passes, plus he is on penalties.

Salah stats Fantasy Football Hub

We are only five gameweeks into the season and we are already running out of superlatives to describe Erling Haaland, who has blown us away in FPL, hitting 10 goals already. He has surpassed his own very high standards, and it’s clear that the summer off and a full pre-season have helped him.

He is one of just two players to deliver an attacking return in every single game this season, with four of his 10 goals coming on the road. Significantly, he’s predicted to outscore rival Mohamed Salah in each of the next four gameweeks, which is why many can justify selling the Egyptian.

Haaland’s underlying numbers remain strong. He leads the way for shots on target with 19, having had 10 big chances on goal and nobody can come close to his expected goals metric either. He also has penalties in his locker, if we needed a further boost for his points potential.

The injury to Rodri is a major blow to Manchester City and their hopes of a fifth consecutive Premier League title, but his absence at the start of the season has had little impact on Haaland’s output. His opponent this week is Newcastle United, who have just one clean sheet this season, conceding six.

Haaland points this season Fantasy Football Hub

Hidden Gem: Chris Wood vs Fulham (H) - 5.8 points

Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood remains under the radar despite an impressive start to the season, where he has scored three goals in five games. It now seems that he could be on penalties too, having converted from the spot against Brighton last weekend.

This form is a continuation of his high scoring at the tail end of last season, with this side resurgent under Nuno Espirito Santo. They didn’t sign another forward in the summer transfer window, making Wood nailed for consistent starts, although he is prone to early substitutions.

Nottingham Forest’s fixtures remain attractive in the next six gameweeks, with Fulham the next visitors to the City Ground. Wood scored in this fixture last season, which ended in a 3-1 win to Forest. Fulham are without a clean sheet this season, conceding five goals in five games.