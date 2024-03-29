Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle injury

Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle injury
Murray ruptured his ankle ligaments in Miami
Reuters
Andy Murray (36) will miss the Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open next month as he recovers from a severe ankle injury sustained during his exit from the Miami Open, the Briton's team announced on Friday.

Murray rolled his ankle in the deciding set of his 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in southern Florida last Sunday and had said that he would be out for an "extended period" on the sidelines with ruptured ligaments.

"Following consultation with his team and medical experts, Andy Murray has taken the decision to miss the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters and BMW Open Munich," a statement from his team read.

"At this stage, it is still not clear how long Andy will be out of action, and he is continuing to review options with his medical team.

"Obviously this is disappointing news for Andy and he has reiterated his desire to get back on court as soon as possible."

Former world number one and three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who returned after hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, had previously said he did not plan to "play much past this summer" but hoped to compete at another Olympics.

He had also said he hoped to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26th.

Wimbledon, where Murray has twice been champion, will begin on July 1 and the Paris Games get underway later that month.

The Monte Carlo Masters will be held April 7th-14th, and the Munich Open April 15th-21st.

