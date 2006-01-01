Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Angel City set to become world's most valuable women's sports team

Angel City set to become world's most valuable women's sports team

Angel City FC huddle during the first half against NJ/NY Gotham FC
Angel City FC huddle during the first half against NJ/NY Gotham FCKiyoshi Mio - USA TODAY Sports
Angel City is set to become the world's most valuable professional women's sports team after finalising a landmark new ownership agreement with Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay, the Los Angeles-based club announced on Wednesday.

Iger and Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, will take over controlling ownership of Angel City from Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, a sale that will value the club at $250million.

The value shatters the $120million for the San Diego Wave sale in March, which was then a record-breaking price for a National Women's Soccer League team.

The sale, which is pending league approval, will see Iger and Bay invest more than $50million.

"We know they are the right partners to lead us into this new era – they are committed to further strengthening ACFC's position as a preeminent organization and brand in women's sports and to championing the team’s broader mission, including the advancement of equity for athletes and women founded businesses," the ACFC Board of Directors said in a statement.

Bay will serve on and have full control of the club's board, which will continue to include Ohanian, and actress Natalie Portman, video game entrepreneur Julie Uhrman and venture capitalist Gillian Berry, who founded the club in 2020.

Angel City also have numerous smaller investors including retired athletes Billie Jean King, Abby Wambach and Lindsey Vonn and actresses Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria.

"This is really just the start. I'm excited to see this continued investment and to keep building Angel City into what I know can be the biggest brand in all of women's professional sports," Ohanian, husband of tennis great Serena Williams, told Reuters recently.

Angel City have amassed an impressive list of commercial partners and season-ticket holders and have played in packed stadiums since their debut season in 2022.

The team play their home games at BMO Stadium, which is also home to Major League Soccer men's team Los Angeles FC.

Mentions
FootballAngel City WSan Diego Wave WAmerican Sports
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria star Kwambe shares strategies for NPFL Clubs to attain African glory
Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2025
Prosecutors seek trial for former Juventus managers in accounting case
Show more
Football
Man United fans can expect creativity and unpredictability from new striker Zirkzee
EURO 2024: Data analyst shows Ronaldo's poor performances, salutes Austria's tenacity
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro nearing Man Utd move, Reus poised for MLS move
Updated
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Chelsea sign England defender Lucy Bronze on free transfer
FIFA opening probe into Argentina players' racist chants
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro nearing Man Utd move, Reus poised for MLS move
EURO 2024 Flashscore Awards: Spain and Turkey headline accolades
Nadal impresses on return to singles action with dominant win over Borg in Bastad
Five managers who could replace Southgate for England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings