Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Prosecutors seek trial for former Juventus managers in accounting case

Prosecutors seek trial for former Juventus managers in accounting case

Juventus have repeatedly denied wrongdoing
Juventus have repeatedly denied wrongdoingReuters
Rome prosecutors on Wednesday requested that Juventus former Chairman Andrea Agnelli (48) and other ex-managers of Italy's most successful football club face trial over allegations of false accounting during their tenure, judicial sources said.

Agnelli and other defendants including former vice-chairman and Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved would face various charges including stock manipulation, obstruction of supervision and false invoicing, the sources said.

A lawyer for Agnelli, who was Juve's chairman from 2010 to 2022, was not immediately available to comment. Juventus declined to comment.

A judge will have to evaluate the prosecutors' request and decide whether to let a trial go ahead or dismiss the case. A date for a hearing on the issue has yet to be scheduled.

Juventus have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said their accounting is in line with industry standards.

The club were docked 10 points in May 2023 for the Serie A season after a ruling by an Italian football court in a case centred on the their transfer dealings.

In March of the same year, a Turin judge started to examine whether Agnelli, 11 other people and the club should face trial, but Italy's Supreme Court shifted the case from the club's home city to Rome at the request of defence lawyers.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventus
Related Articles
Juventus unveil new home kit without main sponsor in place
Fiorentina sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus on permanent deal
Juventus sign goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Monza in €19.5 million deal
Show more
Football
Man United fans can expect creativity and unpredictability from new striker Zirkzee
EURO 2024: Data analyst shows Ronaldo's poor performances, salutes Austria's tenacity
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro nearing Man Utd move, Reus poised for MLS move
Updated
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Angel City set to become world's most valuable women's sports team
EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria star Kwambe shares strategies for NPFL Clubs to attain African glory
Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2025
Chelsea sign England defender Lucy Bronze on free transfer
FIFA opening probe into Argentina players' racist chants
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro nearing Man Utd move, Reus poised for MLS move
EURO 2024 Flashscore Awards: Spain and Turkey headline accolades
Nadal impresses on return to singles action with dominant win over Borg in Bastad
Chelsea's Fofana labels video posted by teammate Fernandez 'uninhibited racism'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings