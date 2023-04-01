Argentina's Gomez blames positive doping test on son's cough syrup

Argentina's Gomez blames positive doping test on son's cough syrup
Gomez denies doing anything wrong
Reuters
Argentina forward Papu Gomez (35) has blamed a failed doping test on his son's cough syrup after Serie A club Monza said on Friday that their World Cup winner had been handed a two-year ban.

Gomez was banned by FIFA after terbutaline - a drug taken to calm a bronchospasm crisis - was found in his sample, Monza said in a statement.

However, Gomez said on Instagram on Sunday: "I have never used, nor ever had any intention (of) using doping methods.

"The alleged infringement stems from the presence of terbutaline in my system as a result of accidentally, involuntarily and unintentionally receiving a spoonful of my toddler's cough syrup by mistake.

"It should be pointed out, however, that the therapeutic use of terbutaline is permitted for professional athletes and that it does not in any way improve performance in football."

The test sample was taken in October 2022 when Gomez was playing for LaLiga side Sevilla.

