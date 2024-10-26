Advertisement
Awesome Atalanta hit Verona for six after scintillating first-half display

Sunil Midda
Mateo Retegui scored twice for Atalanta in the convincing win
Mateo Retegui scored twice for Atalanta in the convincing winMarco Luzzani / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Atalanta rattled in five first-half goals in a rampant display to beat Hellas Verona 6-1 at the Gewiss Stadium, helping La Dea extend their unbeaten run to six games (W4, D2).

After failing to find the back of the net from 22 shots in a UEFA Champions League stalemate against Celtic in midweek, it took Atalanta just six minutes to open the scoring here. Ademola Lookman’s cutback to the edge of the box was slid in by Marten de Roon, and La Dea built on that momentum to double their lead inside nine minutes after Mateo Retegui pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box with a pinpoint side-footed finish.

The hosts were in a rampant mood, notching a third in the 14th minute through Charles De Ketelaere, who showed tricky footwork on the right flank before cutting inside and curling his effort into the far corner.

Verona came into the contest sat in mid-table after a relatively positive start to the season, but Paolo Zanetti’s men were disastrous before the break as Atalanta added a fourth and fifth through Lookman.

The Nigerian drove into the box with pace and power before burying a finish and then made it two goals and two assists for himself in the opening 45 minutes by finishing off a swift team move with a simple tap-in.

Amin Sarr provided one bright moment for the visitors with a brilliant finish from the outside of the box with Verona’s one and only shot in the first period.

Atalanta - Verona match stats
Atalanta - Verona match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Zanetti was clearly disappointed with his team’s showing and made a triple change ahead of the restart. It had little effect however, as Atalanta continued to dominate, with Lookman almost clinching his hat-trick, but his effort cannoned off the crossbar before Gian Piero Gasperini took the Nigerian off with the result wrapped up.

The home side didn’t let up there though, and netted again just before the hour-mark when Retegui fired into the roof of the net from close range.

Five goals to the good, Atalanta cruised through the final 30 minutes as the visitors - wounded by the first-half decimation - clearly just wanted the final whistle following their dreadful showing. Verona have now lost five of their last six league games, while Atalanta picked up a third consecutive league victory, scoring 13 times along the way.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAtalantaVerona
