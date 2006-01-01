'Hulk' Saunders targets medal after masked mission at shot put qualification

The USA's Raven Saunders (28) went for a chance to improve on her shot put silver medal from the Tokyo Games on Thursday, only in a mask and glasses. A third attempt of 18.62m secured them an appearance in Friday's final. Saunders identifies as non-binary, so uses the pronoun 'they'.

Saunders went into the Olympic qualifiers with a black mask over their face and sunglasses. They got used to wearing masks during the coronavirus restrictions and continue to do so. They say it helps them focus and avoid conversations with other competitors that could distract them during the meet.

And they've tried plenty of masks, whether it's from a Mexican Day of the Dead-themed mask or comic book characters the Joker or Hulk.

They use the alter ego 'Hulk' when they compete, helping them deal with the stress that undoubtedly comes with elite sport. They say they identify with the superhero's difficult journey to master his strength and power.

"In the beginning, like the comic book Hulk, the problem was differentiating him and me. It was hard for me to control when the Hulk would show up and when he wouldn't," they told Yahoo Sports in 2021.

"But because of my journey, especially dealing with mental health and things like that, I now know how to compartmentalize. Just like Bruce Banner learned how to control the Hulk, he learned how to let him come out at the right times and that's how he achieved peace of mind.

"But when the Hulk came out, he broke everything that needed to be broken."

Saunders made a third attempt of 18.62 meters into reach Friday's final. "I keep looking in the mirror and reminding myself: You're Raven, Hulk. You're going to achieve it.

"There's nothing in the world that stops you from being great except yourself. So that's really been my mantra this season," they commented. Canadian Sarah Mitton led the qualifying with a throw of 19.77 meters.

The US Anti-Doping Committee suspended Saunders for 18 months in 2022 for missing three doping tests. They therefore did not participate in the 2023 World Championships, the ban ended in February this year.